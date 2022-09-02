First Responders Safety Giving Day: What you need to know

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Your chance to help support some of Greater Lafayette's local heroes is almost here. News 18 is getting you set for our first-ever First Responders Safety Giving Day.
The campaign will be a telethon to raise money for local police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel. News 18 will be broadcasting live from Rohrman Toyota in Lafayette all throughout the day.
News 18 will also be working the phones to help bring in as many donations as possible. The fundraiser will run Tuesday, September 6, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The best part for these first responders, 100% of the money raised locally will stay in Greater Lafayette.
"I think it's very timely. We've been talking about it internally, what can we do, what resources do we need," West Lafayette Police Chief, Troy Harris said. "Now we have this telethon that we're going to have in September. I think that can really help us secure some of the resources that our officers vitally need."
"We at the fire department are looking forward to supporting the drive," Lafayette Deputy Fire Chief, Steve Butram said. "I encourage everybody, if they have the opportunity, to support the emergency services in Tippecanoe County."
"The dangers they face every day, we as private citizens can't begin to understand," Hero Fund USA CEO, Darrell Smith said.
"First response in general is a very very important role. Our fire departments, our sheriff's department; they're all a very important part of this process," Carroll County EMS Director, Doug Atkisson said. "So anytime you get an opportunity to give back to those people, I think that'd be great."
There are three ways you'll be able to donate Tuesday:
- You can call 833-549-2882.
- Text 'herofund' to 44321.
- Go online to herofundusa.org, click on the Events tab, and select the campaign listed for WLFI.