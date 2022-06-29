Fireworks going up in price across Greater Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With inflation driving prices up for many products, fireworks aren't immune to the price hikes.
Fireworks vendors all across the Greater Lafayette Area are saying the same thing, they're having to raise prices due to higher wholesale costs.
Most fireworks are made in China and the cost to ship them from the factory costs more.
Aside from the price hikes many fireworks stands are having a harder time finding the products they want to carry.
"To get the tent filled we had to order from four different warehouses," fireworks stand owner, Scott Wheeler said. "Normally, we only order from one or two. It's been a struggle because even the wholesalers don't have the total amount of product that they want to carry to even let us buy."
Wheeler told News 18 that despite the higher prices and the reintroduction of many municipal fireworks displays, sales are steady.
He also said that even though he might not have everything he wants to sell, he still has plenty of entertaining fireworks; with a truck coming once every few days to stock up on whatever he can buy.