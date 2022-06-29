 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Fireworks going up in price across Greater Lafayette

fireworks prices up

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With inflation driving prices up for many products, fireworks aren't immune to the price hikes. 

Fireworks vendors all across the Greater Lafayette Area are saying the same thing, they're having to raise prices due to higher wholesale costs. 

Most fireworks are made in China and the cost to ship them from the factory costs more.

Aside from the price hikes many fireworks stands are having a harder time finding the products they want to carry. 

"To get the tent filled we had to order from four different warehouses," fireworks stand owner, Scott Wheeler said. "Normally, we only order from one or two. It's been a struggle because even the wholesalers don't have the total amount of product that they want to carry to even let us buy."

Wheeler told News 18 that despite the higher prices and the reintroduction of many municipal fireworks displays, sales are steady. 

He also said that even though he might not have everything he wants to sell, he still has plenty of entertaining fireworks; with a truck coming once every few days to stock up on whatever he can buy.

