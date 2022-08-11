Fire investigators seek help identifying woman at Kokomo fire scene

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are asking for the publics help in identifying a woman who may be connected to a suspicious fire in a Kokomo apartment building.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, staff at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex smelled smoke around 3 p.m. on August 8.
Crews arrived and found a small fire that had burnt out in a second floor apartment.
The IDHS released a video captured prior to the fire that included a woman wearing black jogging shorts with white trim, a black t-shirt, white shoes and glasses. The woman left the scene in a red Dodge Caravan with a mismatched front rim on the passenger side and rear window stickers. View and download the video.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the identify of the woman or the fire should contact the Indiana arson hotline at 800-382-4628.