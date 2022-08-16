Fire investigators locate woman connected to Kokomo fire scene

KOKOMO, Ind. (WLFI) — A tip led to the arrest of a suspect in a Kokomo apartment fire. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, 25-year-old Gwendolyn Reggs of Bunker Hill has been charged with attempted arson and criminal recklessness.
On August 8, Kokomo fire crews responded to a report of a fire at Kokomo Manor Apartments. Crews arrived to find a small fire had been started outside a second floor apartment but had extinguished itself. No injuries were reported.
Video surveillance from the door to the building shared with the media showed Reggs entering the building. Her vehicle was also shown leaving the area after the fire.
Kokomo Fire Department investigators were able to identify items Reggs carried in to the building as being part of what was lit on fire outside of the apartment.
After her arrest, Reggs indicated there was a long-standing dispute between her and a female occupant of the apartment whom Reggs said had been harassing her.
Reggs was booked into the Howard County Jail.