Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend.
"December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
One man is dead and another home is damaged after two Christmas Eve fires in Clinton County.
Investigators with Frankfort Fire Department blame space heaters and wood-burning stoves.
"When temperatures get colder outside, people use alternate heating sources: space heaters. stoves, fireplaces," Sheets says. "Unfortunately, some of those results of those when not properly placed in certain spots or maintained is fires can actually happen."
Lafayette Fire Department responded to two house fires over the weekend, including a total loss early Christmas morning.
Investigators believe a homeless person left behind a lit cigarette after seeking shelter from powerful winds behind a home on South Fifth Street.
"It's devastating and then to throw it on to Christmas Day at the same time, it just compounds the problem," Lafayette fire inspector Todd Budd says. "The world stops spinning, if you would, when you get displaced like this."
Logansport Fire Department also responded to two fires over the weekend.
Experts provided these tips on fire safety during frigid weather:
"Space heaters are OK to use," Budd says. "Don't plug them into a power strip, don't plug them into an extension cord. Plug them directly into the wall and give them a good three-foot space around them."
"Wood-burning stoves ... you definitely want to make sure it's cleaned, that it's cleaned properly," Sheets says. "You have to someone that's qualified and certified to come out and clean those."
Experts say homeowners should also inspect wall outlets and space heater power cords.
Space heaters should also be kept out of high-traffic zones.