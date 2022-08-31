Fire departments hoping Giving Day telethon will fund much-needed gear

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – As News 18's First Responders Safety Giving Day approaches next week, fire departments in Greater Lafayette are hoping some of the funds raised will help pay for much-needed gear.
Lafayette Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Butram says one item on the department's wish list is a second set of bunker gear for every firefighter. Each one has one set right now.
However, Butram told News 18 that this can be a problem if a firefighter goes into a fire or any incident where the gear needs to be cleaned afterwards. The department only has two commercial washers for nine fire stations, making it difficult to get the gear back to firefighters before their next shift.
Butram says he also wants to upgrade the radio system for the department, which is another expensive goal.
"Each one of these, like this radio I have in my hand here, costs about $5,000,” Butram said. “We have essentially 42 firefighters on shift [on] any given day. To be able to give each one of these firefighters a radio like this, it gets pretty costly."
The upgraded radios would run on Bluetooth and would allow the firefighters to communicate through their face pieces more easily.
Butram said the radios would also give the department a way to more accurately track a firefighter's location inside a building.
"We have the ability to track them on an x and y axis, but we don't have any ability to track them on the z axis, which is the up and down,” Butram said. “If they're in a basement, we can tell where they are x and y, but we can't tell whether they're down or whether they're up – second or third or fourth floor. Even up into 10 or 13 floors in West Lafayette, if we send them over there."
In addition to the bunker gear and radios, Butram told News 18 that the department would like to purchase more commercial washing machines to better meet the cleaning needs of the firefighters. He added it would be ideal to eventually have one in every fire station. Each machine costs around $20,000.