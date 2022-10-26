Fire Demonstration with NFSA and Purdue FD

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— The National Fire Sprinkler Association (NFSA) held a side by side burn demonstration at the Purdue Fire Department Wednesday.
The purpose of the demonstration was to show the effectiveness of residential fire sprinklers.
The event was open to the public and many members of local fire departments were in attendance.
According to Purdue Fire Chief, Kevin Ply, fire safety is not always the first thing that comes to mind when college students arrive on campus. But, he said students should be more observant and choose housing options with fire sprinklers.
According to Ply, more than 250 college students have died from fire situations since 2000.
"In fact, out of those 250 fire fatalities that have occurred since 2000, not one of them had occurred in residences with sprinklers," Ply said. "So we know everyone's safer when they're sleeping under a sprinkler head."
At the demonstration, the fire in the room equipped with sprinklers was mostly put out in 15 seconds. But the fire in the room without the sprinklers took more than three minutes to put out.
This was a part of a tour by NFSA to college campuses across Indiana.