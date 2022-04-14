Fire crews were on scene of an active structure fire on State Road 38

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding of low agricultural land begins
in western part of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 11.3 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINDY THIS AFTERNOON...

Windy conditions are expected this afternoon. Sustained winds of
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph are possible.

Unsecured objects may be blown around. Driving may become
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Fire crews were on scene of an active structure fire on State Road 38

  • Updated
  • 0
State Road 38 fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews were on scene of an active structure fire near the Tippecanoe Mall Thursday afternoon.

The first call came in reporting smoke coming from Zarate Used Car Dealership just before 4:30.

State Road 38 East was temporarily closed between Maple Point Drive and Kingsway Drive while crew worked to put the fire out.

News 18 received footage in a viewer submission of heavy smoke billowing from the building.

It is unknown if anyone was inside when the fire began, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time as staff are working to learn more.

News 18 will be sure to update you on-air and online as we learn new information.

Recommended for you