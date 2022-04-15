 Skip to main content
Fire crews called to fire at Arconic on Thursday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire crews were hard at work Thursday battling multiple fires in Lafayette area. One location was Arconic as crews were called to a fire round 5:17 p.m.

According to fire officials, a fire started in a pit area below a piece of manufacturing equipment. The fire was limited to just that piece of equipment.

No injures were reported. West Lafayette Fire and Wea Fire both assisted in putting out the Arconic fire due to the fact both crews were already on scene of another fire nearby.

