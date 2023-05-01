Fire claims building in Cutler Indiana

Cutler, Ind. (WLFI)-- Several fire departments were called to Cutler Indiana for a building fire.
Around 9:30 Monday morning fire departments received a call that the Blacksmith in Cutler had smoke coming out of the windows. The fire grew in size shortly after almost catching the volunteer fire department next door on fire.
Multiple departments were called to the scene, along with several tanker trucks, to help control the blaze.
When asked how many fire stations were there the Chief of the Democrat Township Fire Department had this to say.
"Every department in Carrol county had somebody here and apparatus. We had apparatus from Forest, Michigantown and Rossville and Frankfort as well."
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but officials say the building looks to be a complete loss.