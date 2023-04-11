Fire causes evacuation order in Indiana city near Ohio line

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities urged people to evacuate Tuesday within a half-mile of a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border.
The fire was reported in Richmond in Wayne County, 70 miles east of Indianapolis. Video posted online showed massive clouds of black smoke.
Mayor Dave Snow described it as a “serious, large-scale fire.”
“Many units are on scene,” Snow said on Facebook. "Please avoid this area if possible, as it is dangerous, and allow our first responders room to get this under control.”
Anyone outside the half-mile radius who lives downwind of the fire should keep windows closed and pets inside, the county emergency management agency said.
No other details were immediately available.