Finishing preparations for the Taste of Tippecanoe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Taste of Tippecanoe is tomorrow and we here at WLFI are taking a closer look every day this week as we get ready for our 1 hour special happening at 6 p.m. June 17th.
With the Taste happening tomorrow we checked back in with organizers to see how they were doing and they say they just have to get everything set up now.
"Today we're bringing everything from the building over to our staging area on the footprint of the event. We're getting some of the equipment brought over as well, it'll be delivered and we're meeting with our vendors and so forth. But everything is nice and planned. So, we're set and ready to receive and do some hard work today." says Tetia Lee one of the minds behind this year's event.
She also says there will be plenty of free parking for everyone who wishes to attend the Taste as all city parking garages and street parking are free on the weekend. Plus if those fill up you can park in the parking garage next to the Hilton in West Lafayette.