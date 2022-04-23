Field lights donated to Abby & Libby Park

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — A big donation is making it possible to light up the night at the Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi.
Since the park has been built, baseball and softball games have been played during daylight hours due to a lack of field lights; but not anymore. The local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers donated the field lights and volunteered to install them.
The total cost of the lights is over $85,000 according to Mike Patty, Libby's grandfather, who helped organize the donation.
IBEW member Jeremie Pearson said this donation means a great deal to his fellow members.
"We have a lot of members that live in the area and this whole tragedy affected many people in the community. Many of our members knew the girls, or, somehow through just being in the community knew the girls, and they thought it was a great cause," Pearson said.
The lights will be fully up and running this time next week, on Saturday April 30. Just in time for a tournament to be played at the park in May.