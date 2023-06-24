 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day reamins in effect through 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Fiddler's Gathering Happening at Battle Ground's Park

People gathered in front of the stage

People gathered in front of the stage for a miniature interactive concert for the children.

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana Fiddler's Gathering is underway.

They started their festivities yesterday with performances.

And now, they went through their first group of workshops earlier this morning.

As previously reported, the festival is taking place at Tippecanoe Battlefield Park in Battle Ground.

There are multiple gift-shop tents, food trucks, and interactive performances for the kids.

Volunteer Jef Compton said it was his first time volunteering for the Gathering and stated the turnout has been "really good" with a packed house last night.

He shared what he's enjoyed about his time at the Gathering.  

He also revealed why he volunteered and the impact it's left him.

"I had fun camping, I had fun watching people set up tents. It's been nice to be with family and just hang out and cook out and not be in a hurry. And I've met a lot of new people, and I've got to talk with some of the...getting to talk to some of the artists has been kind of fun this morning. I really like that, getting to meet people as they came in and signed up. My family has been involved in this for several years, and I got involved more with my family and this is my first year and...it made me feel really at home. I'm going to look forward to coming next year," he said.

The Fiddler's event is still going on, and will continue until Sunday.

For more information, find it here.