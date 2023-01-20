Fiber project in Carroll County moving smoothly

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— You may remember we reported last year that Miami Cass REMC purchased its own broadband company.
The company partnered with Carroll County's Economic Development Corporation or EDC to offer high speed internet to residents in the area.
Executive Director Jacob Adams said over the next three months some people should have the ability to have access to the new amenity.
"When you start to actually address and provide a solution you are always going to be presented with more challenges," said Adams. "and I think we are wading through those now and it shouldn't prohibit us from meeting the timelines that have been committed and we are still going to be able to stay focused on our goal and that is getting everyone connected."
Adams said there were some hiccups during the process such as getting supplies however deployment will start in the coming weeks.
"When you are doing a comprehensive fiber deployment in a community you are dealing with utility partners, water partners, waste water partners, gas partners," said Adams.
The EDC has also partnered with Katz, Sapper & Miller that provides economic services.
"A firm that has a government relations group that is kind of helping us with over sight of the deployment," said Adams. "What we wanted to do is have someone kind of objective of the deployment cycle, deployment of the fiber so someone who's an expert in broadband deployment."
There will be an official groundbreaking in the next few weeks. Adams adds the county is aiming to have the project completed in 24 months.