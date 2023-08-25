Feng Cha West Lafayette set for its grand opening this weekend

 Skip to main content
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — New Boba tea shop is having its grand opening this weekend. 

Feng Cha West Lafayette owner, Ashley Wang, says a large turn out is to be expected today and Saturday. The grand opening will have hourly raffle drawings with chances to win free teas and more. The first place winner of the raffle will receive a free tea for the semester. 

Wang told WLFI that the first 100 customers will receive a free tea. The duration of the grand opening will be buy one, get one free. 

Feng Cha West Lafayette pushes to be known for its price friendly menu and fresh ingredients.

"All the ingredients are really healthy. People have the wrong idea about Boba tea. People say it's not healthy... We cook everything fresh, we cut the fruit in the mornings and then make puree out of it. We pick up the milk daily from the market." Wang said. 

The location welcomes students and West Lafayette residents to come enjoy the study and hangout friendly environment. 

Feng Cha West Lafayette's grand opening is today and Saturday from 12 pm - 9:30 pm. The shop is located at 100 Foundry Drive, Suite 14. 

