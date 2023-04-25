FEMA is Assisting Storm Damage Relief in Multiple Surrounding Counties

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping people in Benton and Clinton Counties with their storm damage.
FEMA arrived on the scenes of surrounding counties this past Friday. Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Benton County says they're ready to help by the start of May.
"The first wave of FEMA personnel will come through and do drive by assessments, and try to expand on the storm damage areas that we've already identified. From there, they wills tart to make contact with residents," he said.
Clinton County Emergency Management Deputy Director, Terri Russell, says FEMA will be looking at all the damage across the county.
"There's several houses with the roofs off, there's car damage where trees have fallen on vehicles. Fencing. Some of our schools had play ground equipment damaged," she said.
FEMA's goal is to help as many people with their storm damage as they can. They are planning to be in Clinton County for at least 30 to 45 days, and as long as they need to be in Benton County.
"Part of their job is to initially fan out and make contact with as many people in the damaged areas and get them to register with FEMA to find out what kind of programs if any they need and qualify for," Fisher said.
The counties are excited to have FEMA on board, helping people with their storm damage.
"I think it's awesome. I think it's awesome for the public. I think it's awesome for the people whose had the damage and not sure what to do. They're leaving flyers. They're really helpful. They seem like a good group of people," Russell said.
Both counties ask you to give them a call to report any storm damage that may have happened to your property. They'll pass your address along to FEMA to come assess the damage.