Felony pot conviction leaves candidate high and dry

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A felony pot conviction is keeping a city council candidate off the Democratic primary ballot.
As we've reported, Derek Reuter filed to run as a Democrat for an at-large seat on the Lafayette City Council.
Local Democratic party Chair Jacque Chosnek recently challenged his candidacy, pointing to a 2005 felony conviction in Allen County for possession of marijuana.
Reuter called the challenge electioneering. He said Chosnek should have let him know about the issue before the filing deadline.
"I see electioneering because I've emailed Jacque Chosnek about running for office, and she had due diligence time of many months to inform me about this issue and before filing her challenge," Reuter told members of the county election board on Wednesday.
But Chosnek said she was made aware of the issue about an hour before the deadline to object.
"There was a concerned citizen that had called into the election office with that information, and then it made its way through channels to me. ... Indiana law is Indiana law," she says. "He was not eligible to be a candidate on the primary ballot and that's all this is about."
The Tippecanoe County Board of Elections voted unanimously to object to Reuter's candidacy.
Reuter says he's in the process of expunging the conviction and plans to run as an independent.
As he left the room, he told Chosnek, "You've made an enemy."
"Jacque Chosnek could have helped and done her duty as chair of the DNC of Tippecanoe, and helped me file that expungement instead of filing a challenge," he told News 18 after he left the meeting. "It literally could have been done and handled before today's hearing."
Reuter said the conviction stems from possession of "two grams of marijuana from a Native American reservation and a ritual smoking device."
Reuter says the case was charged as a felony because it was his second possession charge in a short amount of time.
He claimed the challenge by his own party chair was an effort to oust a political outsider. He was running against incumbents Kevin Klinker, Nancy Nargi and Steve Snyder.
But Chosnek disagreed.
"Indiana law prohibited him from being a candidate," she said. "I felt that it was my duty as county chair to file the objection, the contest, to protect the integrity of our election."