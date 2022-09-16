Federal grant program for small businesses set to expire

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Since 1982, more than 180,000 small businesses in the United States have received financial assistance from the federal government's Small Business Innovation Research program. Now, with the program set to expire at the end of the month, research companies in Greater Lafayette are urging Congress to extend it.
The SBIR program is a three-phase process for small businesses. The first phase checks the merit, feasibility and commercial potential of a business' proposal. The second phase builds on those results with additional funding. The third phase allows the business to pursue options for selling its products on the market.
Lawmakers are concerned some businesses are taking advantage of the funding, sometimes receiving hundreds of grants through the program without seeking additional funding from outside sources or making no attempts to commercialize a product.
Sherine Abdelmawla's company in West Lafayette has received three SBIR grants. As the CEO of Akanocure Pharmaceuticals, she and her team have worked in cancer research, and most recently, to find ways to stop future viral pandemics like COVID-19.
She says while a small portion of companies may be abusing the system, the overall results have been positive.
"The Department of Defense has done an assessment,” Abdelmawla said. “They found that for every dollar invested in a company – SBIR company – [the Department] got $22 of return. That's an enormous rate of return."
The SBIR program has provided nearly $100 million to small businesses in Indiana alone just over the past four years. The $3 billion program is set to expire on September 30 if Congress does not reauthorize it.
Paul Dreier is the CEO of the medical research company, Novilytic, in West Lafayette.
The company, which has received four SBIR grants, uses nanotechnology to monitor the quality of medications as they're being developed.
Dreier says the positive aspects of SBIR far outweigh the negatives.
"Eighty-nine percent of all award winners bring new technologies and bring new jobs into our country, which increases our tax base,” Dreier said. “There's no place in the commercialized world where you get that kind of return."
Novilytic Chief Technology Officer, Fred Regnier, says the SBIR program is one of the main reasons the United States is the global leader in medical research.
"We're the envy of the world because we have a federal government that funds research like that – that comes out of universities and so forth – that's way way ahead of everyone else in the world,” Regnier said. “We have money that allows us to commercialize it."
As Congress weighs its options, Dreier hopes lawmakers understand what's at stake.
"Please focus on solving what the problem is,” Dreier said. “Don't throw this away because you're throwing away one of our greatest advantages that no other country gives to its citizens.”
Abdelmawla says she has reached out to U.S. Senator Todd Young, who serves on the committee on small business, urging him to extend the program.
If lawmakers in the House and Senate cannot come to an agreement by the September 30 deadline, the program could still operate temporarily under a funding measure known as a continuing resolution.