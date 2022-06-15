Fed hikes interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in boldest move since 1994

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Fed hikes interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in boldest move since 1994

By: Gordon Jackson

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday in an aggressive move to tackle white-hot inflation that is plaguing the economy, frustrating consumers and stifling the Biden administration.

It's the largest rate hike since 1994, and will affect millions of American businesses and households, pushing up the cost of borrowing for homes, cars and other loans in order to force a slowdown in the economy.

Until this week, economists and investors had expected the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by half a point, the second such move in the last 22 years. However, after a disastrous inflation report on Friday revealed that price hikes are broadening across the entire economy, expectations rose for a more dramatic rate hike.

Americans are struggling with rising costs from the grocery store to the gas pump and the Fed is mandated with the task of keeping prices stable. Surging prices on everything from food to gas -- which has hit a series of daily record highs in the past month -- have led to the lowest consumer sentiment since 1952.

When the pandemic first hit the United States, the Fed rolled out a series of emergency measures to support the economy, including slashing its interest rate to zero, making it almost free to borrow money. But while that "easy money" policy encouraged spending by households and businesses, it also fed inflation and contributed to today's overheated economy.

Now that the economy no longer needs support from the Fed, the central bank has been taking steps to "remove the punch bowl" and slow down the economy by aggressively hiking interest rates.

The Fed's actions will increase the rate that banks charge each other for overnight borrowing to 1.5%-1.75%, the highest since before the pandemic hit the United States.

The rate hike is not entirely unexpected: Some major banks, including Barclays, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, all expected the Fed to increase its rate by 75 basis points, or three-quarters of a percentage point.

The central bank announcement came at the conclusion of its two-day policymaking meeting. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to appear at a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET, just the second time the Fed head has addressed reporters in person since the pandemic took hold in the United States.

