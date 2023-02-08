February 8, 7:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – Calm today but turning windy and stormy for Thursday morning

(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! What a difference 24 hours can make. We are waking up area-wide in the mid to upper 20s with some high-level clouds. We’ll see the sun this morning but increasing cloud cover will be likely throughout the afternoon and especially this evening. Highs today will reach up into the mid 40s with 5-10 mph winds out of the southeast.
Tonight, showers will begin to move in from the south after 7-9 PM. This will be a steady rain that will last for most of the overnight hours. Winds will begin to pick up, especially after midnight which will help increase our temperatures to the mid 50s by Thursday morning.
Thursday
During the early morning hours on Thursday, steady rain will be certain after midnight through the morning hours.
Winds will begin to gust upwards to 40-50 mph by 7 AM. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s by this time as well. Once temperatures warm, we could see a few thunderstorms develop.
A few areas of lightning and very strong winds within these storms will occur between 6 AM and 9 AM. Sustained winds will be around 20-30 mph and gust up to 40-50 mph.
A couple of these low-topped storm cells that will be moving very quickly to the NE, could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has all of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Marginal Risk (Level 1) for Thursday morning. This means an isolated severe storm or two could be possible.
Lightning may occur but not widespread. However, damaging winds will be the main threat. The steady rain overnight coupled with the heavy rain in some stronger cells may give way to localized flooding/ponding in some areas Thursday morning. After that line moves through after 8 AM, the rain will begin to taper for the rest of the day. However, wind speeds will begin to ramp up.
A few wrap-around showers may be possible for the afternoon and evening.
The National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning is continuing with a High Wind Watch for the entire region. This will change to a High Wind Warning later today. 25-35 mph constant wind speeds will be likely with gusts up to 55-60 mph at times Thursday morning/afternoon. Peak wind gusts will occur between 10 AM to 4 PM.
So, be sure to secure any outdoor furniture or loose items outside. Power outages may happen throughout the day as limbs may fall on power lines. Stay weather aware for Thursday!
(Futurecast wind gusts at 10:00 AM Thursday morning)
(Futurecast wind gusts at 2:30 PM Thursday afternoon)
Winds will begin to slow down by the evening hours on Thursday along with falling temperatures. Look for 30s by 5 PM Thursday afternoon.
Rainfall Accumulations
Total rainfall accumulations for the WLFI viewing area will range from 0.75” to 1.25” (1.25”+ locally). Areas of ponding and localized flooding may be possible by Thursday morning.
Friday
As mentioned above, a few wrap-around showers may be possible throughout the night Thursday and into Friday morning. As temperatures drop, even a few flurries may be possible Friday early in the morning since we will be at or slightly below freezing.
Clouds eventually begin to clear out by Friday night and high pressure will build in giving us a cool, sunny, and breezy Saturday.
10-Day Outlook
High pressure keeps us sunny for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures rise into the mid 40s by Sunday. Then we will be back well-above normal for Sunday through most of next week. Our next best chance for more widespread rain occurs Wednesday and Thursday as another low is set to work in with a potential for more storms and temperatures in the 50s.