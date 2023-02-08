February 8, 2:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Powerful Storm with High Winds, Soaking Rainfall & Marginal Risk of Severe Storms.....with New Outlook to Early April Also....

Powerful storm is ahead with High Wind Watch up for Thursday.
Gusts 45-60 mph (isolated +60 mph gusts) are expected as the storm rapidly deepens. Highest gusts would tend to occur with & following passage of the cold front. So, thoughts are that the highest gusts would occur in the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame overall.
There is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms (1 out of 5) in our southwestern counties for an isolated severe storm in the 5-8 a.m. time frame.
This is for a few storms embedded on the back edge of the rainfall.
The rest of the viewing area is until MARGINAL RISK for severe storms in the 8-11 a.m. time frame.
This is for a low-topped line of showers/storms that may occur with the cold front.
Instability/buoyancy will determine whether we see any severe storm, but the shear & dynamics will be more than efficient for isolated severe if we can get some surface-based CAPE (instability or buoyancy.....aka energy).
Main threat would be severe gusts. There is a non-zero risk of brief EF0 tornado if +200 J/kg SBCAPE can be realized.
Even without any severe warnings issued, there will just be +58 mph gusts anyway with the gradient wind behind the line.
So, warning or not, a few power outages are possible & some wind damage is possible right into Thursday midday & afternoon.
0.80-1.60" of total rainfall is expected.
Heavy wet snowfall with high winds will occur west & northwest of our area.
There is the powerful storm as we go to periods of wind-driven rain tonight with a few embedded storms eventually, then low-topped line to some scattered/patchy rain & rain/snow to snow tomorrow-tomorrow evening.
Temperatures in the 40s tonight will rise quickly to 54-60 tomorrow morning briefly, then fall to the 30s by later tomorrow.
Upper system should bring rain/snow & heavy wet snow to areas southwest & south of us (the way it looks right now). We will still monitor this system.
You can see how latest data shows the precipitation with that upper system south of us.
It will likely phase with southern surface system & bring potential heavy snowstorm to the Appalachians & even into the Carolinas.
Here, Friday & Saturday look cooler with 30s, but 40s return Sunday.
A few showers are possible late Monday with 46-53, followed by 40s Tuesday with rain developing.
Rain is likely Wednesday with 40s, then rain & a few storms Thursday with 50s.
Some snow & much colder air is expected Thursday night-Friday of next week with howling northwest winds to +40 mph.
Watch the Arctic air come in at the end of next week after a mild Thursday. Temperatures may drop +20 degrees below normal.
However, also look how quickly we recover! We warm right back up for late February warm spells.
Late February to early March favors warmer than normal & wetter than normal regime.
Watch out for mid- to late-March for cold weather with snow & ice risk.
Temperatures up to +20 degrees below normal & above normal precipitation spell impactful wintry weather episodes.
1990 & 1996 have been key analog years for forecasting this late winter to spring.
I sided more with 1996 in the February to March outlook. However, it looks more & more like a blend with more favoring of 1990 than 1996.
Regardless, mid-March to early April 1990 & 1996 were unseasonably cool with snow & ice either way:
Late February to early March 1990 was warm, however. We had upper 70s in March before the bottom fell out & it snowed & iced.
Late February to early March 1996 was warm. It was 70 & 71 on two consecutive days in late February 1996. The bottom then fell out in March with the cold & snow.
Late February-early March 2023 looks a lot like 1996, though out current pattern here in early February is more like 1990 (not solid cold & snow like 1996, but bursts of colder air amidst mild stretches, like now [which is definitely 1990]).
Mid- to late-March looks like both 1990 & 1996 at the same times. The CFS model here I think is even too easy on the cold. The blues should be darker. However, the CFS can't see temperature anomalies more than 10 or 15 degrees below the means that far out. It has a hard time seeing cold anyway.
So.......how did Summer 1990 & 1996 turn out?
Both were a bit cooler than normal.
Both featured less rainfall in the south than the north overall in the viewing area, but rainfall averaging near normal.
The wettest month of all three for the viewing area overall in 1990 & 1996? July.
The driest month overall of all three for the viewing area? August.
Keep in mind that I am doing my best to analyze data & no seasons in previous years are exactly alike, so we will continue to monitor the forecast data! Things can turn fairly quickly, depending on what is happening in the oceans.
June 1-August 31, 1990......& 1996 at the Purdue Airport
These are the daily rainfall amounts, high/low.
I also included the cooling degree days as a measure for air conditioner usage & also included Modified Growing Degree Days for corn maturation.
