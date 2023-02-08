 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

&&

February 8, 1:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Powerful Storm with High Winds, Soaking Rainfall & Marginal Risk of Severe Storms.....with New Outlook to Early April Also....

  • 0

Powerful storm is ahead with High Wind Watch up for Thursday.

Gusts 45-60 mph (isolated +60 mph gusts) are expected as the storm rapidly deepens.  Highest gusts would tend to occur with & following passage of the cold front.  So, thoughts are that the highest gusts would occur in the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. time frame overall.

1

There is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms (1 out of 5) in our southwestern counties for an isolated severe storm in the 5-8 a.m. time frame.

This is for a few storms embedded on the back edge of the rainfall.

1

The rest of the viewing area is until MARGINAL RISK for severe storms in the 8-11 a.m. time frame.

This is for a low-topped line of showers/storms that may occur with the cold front.

Instability/buoyancy will determine whether we see any severe storm, but the shear & dynamics will be more than efficient for isolated severe if we can get some surface-based CAPE (instability or buoyancy.....aka energy).

Main threat would be severe gusts.  There is a non-zero risk of brief EF0 tornado if +200 J/kg SBCAPE can be realized.

Even without any severe warnings issued, there will just be +58 mph gusts anyway with the gradient wind behind the line.

So, warning or not, a few power outages are possible & some wind damage is possible right into Thursday midday & afternoon.

1

0.80-1.60" of total rainfall is expected.

1

Heavy wet snowfall with high winds will occur west & northwest of our area.

1

There is the powerful storm as we go to periods of wind-driven rain tonight with a few embedded storms eventually, then low-topped line to some scattered/patchy rain & rain/snow to snow tomorrow-tomorrow evening.

Temperatures in the 40s tonight will rise quickly to 54-60 tomorrow morning briefly, then fall to the 30s by later tomorrow.

1

Upper system should bring rain/snow & heavy wet snow to areas southwest & south of us (the way it looks right now).  We will still monitor this system.

1

You can see how latest data shows the precipitation with that upper system south of us.

1

It will likely phase with southern surface system & bring potential heavy snowstorm to the Appalachians & even into the Carolinas.

1

Here, Friday & Saturday look cooler with 30s, but 40s return Sunday.

A few showers are possible late Monday with 46-53, followed by 40s Tuesday with rain developing.

Rain is likely Wednesday with 40s, then rain & a few storms Thursday with 50s.

Some snow & much colder air is expected Thursday night-Friday of next week with howling northwest winds to +40 mph.

1

Watch the Arctic air come in at the end of next week after a mild Thursday.  Temperatures may drop +20 degrees below normal.

However, also look how quickly we recover!  We warm right back up for late February warm spells.

1

Late February to early March favors warmer than normal & wetter than normal regime.

1
1

Watch out for mid- to late-March for cold weather with snow & ice risk.

Temperatures up to +20 degrees below normal & above normal precipitation spell impactful wintry weather episodes.

1
1

1990 & 1996 have been key analog years for forecasting this late winter to spring.

I sided more with 1996 in the February to March outlook.  However, it looks more & more like a blend with more favoring of 1990 than 1996.

Regardless, mid-March to early April 1990 & 1996 were unseasonably cool with snow & ice either way:

1
1

Late February to early March 1990 was warm, however.  We had upper 70s in March before the bottom fell out & it snowed & iced.

1

Late February to early March 1996 was warm.  It was 70 & 71 on two consecutive days in late February 1996.  The bottom then fell out in March with the cold & snow.

1

Late February-early March 2023 looks a lot like 1996, though out current pattern here in early February is more like 1990 (not solid cold & snow like 1996, but bursts of colder air amidst mild stretches, like now [which is definitely 1990]).

1

45

1

45

1

45

1
LAFAYETTE PURDUE UNIVERSITY AP (IN)
USW00014835

1990

DatePrecipitation
(in)		Max Temp
(°F)		Min Temp
(°F)		CDD1MGDD3 
1990-06-010.007257015 
1990-06-020.0284651025 
1990-06-030.618259621 
1990-06-040.027946015 
1990-06-050.00644107 
1990-06-060.006952011 
1990-06-070.457561318 
1990-06-080.307864621 
1990-06-091.0085651025 
1990-06-100.008058419 
1990-06-110.007652014 
1990-06-120.008064722 
1990-06-130.0084661025 
1990-06-140.0190701528 
1990-06-150.008360722 
1990-06-160.0087651126 
1990-06-170.0090671427 
1990-06-180.0192691628 
1990-06-190.008754620 
1990-06-200.917762520 
1990-06-210.017761419 
1990-06-220.2884651025 
1990-06-230.597658217 
1990-06-240.027053012 
1990-06-250.007656116 
1990-06-260.008162722 
1990-06-270.088063722 
1990-06-280.0087701428 
1990-06-290.2088661226 
1990-06-300.218165823 
1990-07-010.0590701528 
1990-07-020.008057419 
1990-07-030.008160621 
1990-07-040.0086701328 
1990-07-050.0094731930 
1990-07-060.008657722 
1990-07-070.007654015 
1990-07-080.008063722 
1990-07-090.0093751931 
1990-07-100.5394681627 
1990-07-110.8081691025 
1990-07-120.077562419 
1990-07-130.487156014 
1990-07-140.18635509 
1990-07-150.657160116 
1990-07-160.017158015 
1990-07-170.008463924 
1990-07-180.008265924 
1990-07-190.0086681227 
1990-07-200.6386661126 
1990-07-210.128066823 
1990-07-221.107967823 
1990-07-23T7055013 
1990-07-240.007856217 
1990-07-250.008157419 
1990-07-260.008259621 
1990-07-270.008359621 
1990-07-280.008463924 
1990-07-290.0087691328 
1990-07-301.6186671227 
1990-07-310.008154318 
1990-08-010.007349012 
1990-08-020.007852015 
1990-08-030.007754116 
1990-08-040.118365924 
1990-08-050.637961520 
1990-08-060.007852015 
1990-08-070.007047010 
1990-08-080.007348012 
1990-08-090.007750014 
1990-08-100.008050015 
1990-08-110.007957318 
1990-08-120.008165823 
1990-08-131.657859419 
1990-08-140.007347012 
1990-08-150.007555015 
1990-08-160.007857318 
1990-08-170.208164823 
1990-08-180.007869924 
1990-08-190.0089701528 
1990-08-200.0091691528 
1990-08-210.7884691227 
1990-08-220.177566621 
1990-08-230.007564520 
1990-08-240.007958419 
1990-08-250.008060520 
1990-08-260.008364924 
1990-08-270.008662924 
1990-08-280.0088691428 
1990-08-290.4490631225 
1990-08-300.008259621 
1990-08-310.007953116

1996

DatePrecipitation
(in)		Max Temp
(°F)		Min Temp
(°F)		CDD1MGDD3 
1996-06-010.247558217 
1996-06-020.047963621 
1996-06-03T7258015 
1996-06-040.006654010 
1996-06-050.007647013 
1996-06-060.387466520 
1996-06-070.007457116 
1996-06-080.077451013 
1996-06-090.187659318 
1996-06-100.637158015 
1996-06-110.367260116 
1996-06-120.008158520 
1996-06-130.008860923 
1996-06-140.0092661426 
1996-06-150.0089621124 
1996-06-160.0093601223 
1996-06-170.3389711529 
1996-06-18T84711328 
1996-06-190.0086651126 
1996-06-200.0084661025 
1996-06-210.0088671327 
1996-06-220.8384711328 
1996-06-231.2888671327 
1996-06-24T8560823 
1996-06-250.007756217 
1996-06-260.008359621 
1996-06-270.0091591023 
1996-06-280.0093631325 
1996-06-290.0092691628 
1996-06-300.0097732030 
1996-07-010.0091641325 
1996-07-020.0990591023 
1996-07-030.007755116 
1996-07-040.008150116 
1996-07-050.008652419 
1996-07-060.009057922 
1996-07-070.0093681627 
1996-07-080.308659823 
1996-07-090.007952116 
1996-07-100.007950015 
1996-07-110.008652419 
1996-07-120.008655621 
1996-07-130.0088661226 
1996-07-140.457963621 
1996-07-15T8263823 
1996-07-160.2888661226 
1996-07-170.5290701528 
1996-07-180.2691701628 
1996-07-190.0591631225 
1996-07-200.007763520 
1996-07-211.406857013 
1996-07-220.007759318 
1996-07-230.008261722 
1996-07-240.338463924 
1996-07-250.007957318 
1996-07-260.008257520 
1996-07-270.478261722 
1996-07-280.058164823 
1996-07-290.058266924 
1996-07-300.408161621 
1996-07-310.007955217 
1996-08-010.008157419 
1996-08-020.008257520 
1996-08-030.008657722 
1996-08-040.0088631125 
1996-08-050.0090731730 
1996-08-060.0091721729 
1996-08-070.4293731830 
1996-08-080.138464924 
1996-08-090.008257520 
1996-08-100.008255419 
1996-08-110.007564520 
1996-08-120.008463924 
1996-08-130.008657722 
1996-08-140.0086631025 
1996-08-150.028264823 
1996-08-160.008455520 
1996-08-170.007561318 
1996-08-180.358166924 
1996-08-190.0088701428 
1996-08-200.0090721629 
1996-08-210.0491701628 
1996-08-220.0091701628 
1996-08-230.0386681227 
1996-08-240.008463924 
1996-08-250.008657722 
1996-08-260.0090591023 
1996-08-270.0088661226 
1996-08-280.008463924 
1996-08-290.008255419 
1996-08-300.0086631025 
1996-08-310.0088611024

Recommended for you