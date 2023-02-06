February 6, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Mild and sunny today with multiple rain chances this week

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Today will be a fairly quiet day. Morning lows are ranging from the lower 20s in the northwest while mid 20s (more clouds) are in the viewing area's eastern portions.
This afternoon, temperatures will get up to the mid to upper 40s and then drop slightly after midnight into the lower 40s. Mid to high-level clouds will be expected throughout the day but expect plenty of sunshine overall. Strong southerly winds tonight will help bring us up near 50 Tuesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 30-40 mph overnight and into the morning hours.
Isolated and scattered sprinkles/rain showers will be likely between 1 AM to 6 AM across the viewing area Tuesday morning as the cold front passes. Warm air will be likely ahead of the front as those strong winds bring in that warm air. Expect a windy and mild night ahead!
Tuesday
The rest of Tuesday will feature falling temperatures with midday temps in the mid 40s and then falling into the upper 20s Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
Wednesday morning will start fairly cold. Morning lows will be in the lower 30s to upper 20s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Cloudier conditions will move in by the afternoon with heavy rain likely Wednesday night and into Thursday.
Temperatures will climb up into upper 40s Wednesday night and Thursday morning before cooling off throughout the day on Thursday.
10-Day Outlook
Our third system for the work week will work in by Friday afternoon and evening. This could bring us rain, to begin with, and end with all snow. There are still some uncertainties with this system and will bring you the latest as we get closer to the end of the week.
7-Day Rainfall Accumulations
The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting much of the viewing area to see upwards to 1" - 1.5" inches of rain by next Monday (February 13). Most of this rain will likely fall this Wednesday night into Thursday. With more accumulation of rain/snow on Friday.