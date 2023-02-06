February 6, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Using the Good 1990, 1996 Matches, Here Is Your Now to Summer Outlook (Detailed 10-Day Forecast, As Well)...

Peak measured wind gusts Saturday night:
Just a few scattered showers tonight-tomorrow AM with trace-0.07". Otherwise, it looks windy with gusts from the south to southwest 35-48 mph & temperatures rising to 46-51.
Temperatures fall tomorrow to 38-44 by 5 p.m. with some clearing. Winds decrease & turn to the west-northwest.
After 28-32 Tuesday night, we cloud up Wednesday with increasing east to southeast wind. Showers will begin to move in midday-afternoon, but given the dry air at the mid & lower levels, the rain may begin as some sleet.
Numerous showers to steady rain will be with us Wednesday night-Thursday morning. It will be windy with temperatures rising to 46-52 early Thursday morning.
However, temperatures will fall Thursday to 33-37 by 5 p.m. with a few rain & snow showers after a bit of a dry slot.
Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts 38-50 mph are possible Thursday (southwest to west then northwest), before the wind diminish late.
0.50-1" of rainfall is possible with this system.
The main system to watch is Friday PM to Friday night to Saturday AM.
Potential is there for rain/snow to snow then a few snow showers.
We will monitor. It is still something to have on our radar for any accumulating snowfall risk. There is not solid agreement on it, but wet snow has shown up in part of the data for days.
After that (with a shot of colder weather), rain returns with surge of warmer weather early- to mid-next week.
Surge of much colder air then arrives with snow potential.
So far since Fall we have seen:
1. October cold surge due to western Pacific typhoon after warmth....near/record warmth followed.
2. November Arctic outbreak (with snow) due to western Pacific typhoon after that near/record warmth
3. Mild early half of December, then historic Arctic outbreak in mid- to late-December
4. Historic Arctic outbreak gave way to much milder New Years & much of January.
5. Very mild, wet January gave way to late January snow then bitter cold & snow
6. Bitter cold to start February has given way to another mild surge.
The two main analog years for forecasting this Fall-Winter-Spring have been 1989-1990 & 1995-1996. 1951-1952, 1955-1956, 2005-2006. All featured late season hurricane development, western Pacific typhoon activity that brought Fall cold waves, brutal December cold waves, milder Januarys largely & solid La Nina transitional toward El Nino at rather rapid pace & a reasonable alignment of the SSTs around the world comparable to the 2022-23 winter.
1989-90 went to mild 1990-91, then 1991-92 winter El Nino quickly & 1995-96 went to 1996-97 then 1997-98 Super El Nino.
That said, 1990, 1996 have been the standouts. I have long toggled between 1990 & 1996 to forecast this Fall-Winter-Spring long-range.
It has similarities to both winters.
It is a blend of the two! However, recently we have been resembling 1990 more than 1996.
1990 had more consistent mild weather between an cold spell in late January-February while 1996 had brutal cold & snow end of January to early February, then record warmth with REAL spring weather in latter February 1996.
So, that said, I went more with 1996 for end of January through early half of February, but it is more 1990 than 1996. So, we will mix more in the way of mild spells amidst some chances for snow & some cold spurts to mid-February.
Late February through March?
Well, I like spring surge in late February (which occurred in both 1990 & 1996).
However, count on a lot of winter in March.
1996 was spring-like until mid-March, then it was surges of winter until end of March & even into early April.
1990 was spring-like until first of spring, then it was cold & miserable late March to early April.
Count on a very slow progression of spring & just a late spring overall this year.
Combining these years & the other years (we had an accumulating snow in late March 2006, too!) snows & icings occurred in mid to late March with even some snow in early April.
It was after April 13 overall that it suddenly skyrocketed temperature-wise. We had 80s & severe weather immediately.
Right now, with full-fledged El Nino possible by mid-Summer I went with cooler & wetter than normal Summer for now with NO 100s expected for actual air temperatures. I went with peak temperatures for the summer at 93-97, but peak heat indices for the summer at 106-117.
I went with colder than normal October as El Ninos often bring October cold waves due to typhoons in the western Pacific creating massive Alaskan-western U.S. upper ridges, which translates to deep eastern upper trough.
Warmer, drier than normal with below normal snowfall appears to be the trend for Winter 2023-24.
We will monitor very closely.
So................my thoughts from here on out with temperature anomalies:
