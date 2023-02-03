February 3, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Lots of Wind Ahead with Milder Weather Followed by Cold & Snow Risk/Ice

Single digit lows were common this morning, except where some lake effect snow shower/flurries action set up.
Winds overnight were strong with gusts up to 41 mph. Wind chills reached as low as -19 in our northwestern counties. Lowest wind chill recorded at the Purdue Airport was -9.
This is part of that major Arctic outbreak in the Northeast & over southeastern Canada with temperatures to <-28 & wind chills <-60.
Temperatures rise to teens to lower 20s by early tomorrow morning, followed by a windy Saturday with increasing clouds & highs 36-44. Wind gusts of 36-42 mph are possible from the south to southwest with sustained winds at 22-26 mph.
Howling southwest winds are expected Saturday night-early Sunday morning as very strong, but moisture-starved Alberta Clipper pivots through the Great Lakes. Temperatures will remain at 35-39 Sunday night with southwest winds gusting 43-53 mph. Winds will be sustained at 23-30 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
Clouds decrease Sunday with west-southwest winds gusting 32-43 mph & highs 44-48.
The clipper's cold front will side-swipe the area with colder weather Sunday night as winds shift to the northwest to north, then northeast. Lows of 19-26 are possible. Another wave of brutally cold air is possible northeast of here.
That brief cold spurt erodes away to 40s Monday & Tuesday with showers by Tuesday & breezy to windy weather.
Showers are also possible Wednesday & Thursday with 40s to even some 50s.
We then turn colder with potential winter storm in the eastern U.S. next weekend or to start that following week.
Track is important. It could bring us snow, perhaps even some ice.
There may be two systems.
We then turn colder. There will likely be another blast of Arctic air.
Possible #1:
Possible #2:
Next weekend to Valentine's Day cold:
Look at the change after February 15:
Late February to early March warmth!!
T'storms will be possible here with above normal rainfall.
Severe weather events to outbreaks are possible over the South & to the Lower Ohio Valley.
We will watch to see how far north it gets.
Here comes more winter in March!
Note the below normal temperatures.
Snow & ice is possible.
It'll be a slow migration out of the surges of colder weather in late March, it appears. Warm-ups punctuated by winter cold surges & some snow will be possible.