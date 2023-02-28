February 28, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Lots of Wind & Rainfall Ahead with Some Flooding Risk & Much Colder Weather with Snow/Ice Down the Road by Mid- to Late March....

After the severe weather yesterday late morning-midday to the non-t'storm gradient winds gusting up to 55 mph in the viewing area last night, we are enjoying a calmer day with increasing sun.
Tonight we cloud up again with lows 38-42.
Tomorrow turns mostly sunny for a while with southwest winds gusting to 35 mph. Highs of 60-66 are expected.
After cooler weather Thursday (highs 45-51), we then watch a big storm headed out way for Thursday night through Friday.......
There it is. It is a major, powerhouse storm hitting California with unusually cold air with low snow levels, flooding rainfall & blizzard conditions in higher elevations.
That same storm will bring us a miserable Friday & likely ENHANCED- to MODERATE RISK-type severe weather outbreak to the southern U.S., especially northeastern Texas to southern Arkansas & northern Louisiana to far western Mississippi.
The current ENHANCED area per SPC will likely have MODERATE area added.
Widespread rainfall & howling winds are expected Friday. It looks like an all-day rain with east to northeast, then north-northeast winds gusting 40-50 mph.
Temperatures will reach 39-44, but wind chills will run 27-34.
The rain may end as rain/snow mix Friday night. Eventually, skies will clear late & lows will drop to 25-28. Winds will diminish, as well.
1.25-3" of rainfall is possible, leading to high creeks & streams & field & lawn ponding Friday-Saturday.
River flooding will be an issue this upcoming weekend & into the following week.
After this briefly colder weather, we are back to warmth by next week with increasing potential of rain & t'storms.
Then..........the big changes begin to occur with persistent below to well-below normal temperatures.
Here it comes......
Given how vegetation is 4 weeks ahead of schedule in the South, this spells big trouble for vegetation & fruit growers there.
It also spells big trouble for the South Texas corn crop that has been planted & is germinating rapidly, given the recent hottest weather in February since 1996.
CIPS analog already shows quite high potential of the cold two weeks out.
Snow risk pops up here near that March 12 period.
Even late March will feature surges of cold moving southward here with temperatures up to +20 degrees below normal at times.
It looks like another surge or two upstream moving southward towards us to start April too.
By mid-April we should rebound significantly with our 4-week winter over.
Analog years show sudden summer with 80s & severe weather for a few days.
La Nina has waned EXTREMELY quickly. We have now gone suddenly into weak La Nina Modoki to even neutral today. This is the fastest transition out of a La Nina toward El Nino that I have found since 1971-72.
My thoughts are still on a wetter than normal Summer & a cooler than normal Summer, but dew points running above normal. This means wet, stormy & though it may end up cooler than normal, the humidity will be higher than normal. This means it will be extra uncomfortable.