February 27, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Strong storm potential this morning

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Clinton.

.Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches
earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With
more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions
could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some
locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

February 27, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Strong storm potential this morning

  • Updated
  • 0
A stormy, wet, and windy Monday

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Rain and storms are on the radar this morning. To take a look at the radar, go to our Live Interactive Radar or click, here.

As of 4:00 AM, scattered rain and isolated storms are occurring in the WLFI viewing area. All of this is associated with a warm front lifting through the region. This will help get us up to the upper 50s to the low 60s by midday. Winds will be out of the SSE all morning 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. This is why our southern counties are underneath a Wind Advisory until 7 PM this evening.

Hour-by-hour futurecast shows our first round of storms moving in by 5 AM to 8 AM. We may see a brief break in the rain before our next round works in around 9 AM.

1.JPG

By 9-11 AM, a more solid line of storms will begin to work into our western counties. This could bring damaging winds, hail, and an isolated, weak tornado threat.

2.JPG

By Lunchtime, the severe threat will end with the storms working to the east of the viewing area. This is when the cold front will move through giving way to falling temperatures by this afternoon and evening.

3.JPG

Scattered and isolated rain chances will likely be behind the cold front until 5 PM. Then drier air will begin to work in but we will stay mostly cloudy and breezy the rest of the evening.

4.JPG
dayplanner.JPG

Severe Weather Potential

The Storm Prediction Center, as of 6 AM, has all of the WLFI viewing area underneath a Slight Risk (Level 2) for a couple of strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, large hail, and weak tornadoes could impact our area this morning especially if we can tap into the instability. Again, the severe threat should be gone by lunchtime and after that.

spc.JPG

Rainfall Accumulation

The latest hi-res rainfall accumulations by this evening are giving way to 0.60” to 1.75” of rain locally with the heavier amounts being in some of the stronger storms that will occur in some spots. Localized flooding and ponding may become an issue with an already saturated ground.

rainfall.JPG

Tuesday

By Tuesday morning, lows will be down into the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy conditions. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the afternoon giving way to more sunshine by 3-5 PM. Winds will be gusty in the morning, up to 30-40 out of the WNW. Then by the afternoon, the wind will begin to calm down. Highs for the day will be in the upper 40s to mid to lower 50s.

TUESDAY.JPG

10-Day Outlook

A quick moving system on Wednesday morning may bring in a quick rain shower or two but otherwise we warm up quickly on Wednesday into the mid 60s to open March!

We are keeping a close eye on a potentially impactful wintry system on Friday that could bring in rain and then turn to snow for Friday. Model discrepancies are giving us more questions than answers. So… being 5 days out, we will keep you updated throughout the week! Stay tuned!

Notice the American GFS, European ECMWF, and Canadian GDPS, models have different positions of the low-pressure system. The track will be essential to keep an eye on. But there will be a fine line of rain/snow with this system. And to add further complications, temperatures will be in the 30s. This will add another challenge just like in other systems this past winter.

GFS.JPG

The above model output is of the American GFS for Friday.

ECMWF.JPG

The above model output is of the European ECMWF for Friday.

gdps.JPG

The above model output is of the Canadian GDPS for Friday.

10day.JPG

