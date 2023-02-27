February 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Wind Diminishing, But More Strong Winds by the End of the Week with Flooding Risk....More Rain/Storms & Spring Ahead Too Before We Turn Much Colder...

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as rainfall moved through the
area Monday, and additional heavy rainfall is expected later this
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EST Monday was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.4
feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong Wind Gusts Up To 40-45 MPH Possible Through 1AM...

West winds will gust up to 40-45 mph through 1am. These winds
will then gradually taper off overnight as the pressure gradient
relaxes. Use caution if driving high profile vehicles over the
next few hours and make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects.

February 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Wind Diminishing, But More Strong Winds by the End of the Week with Flooding Risk....More Rain/Storms & Spring Ahead Too Before We Turn Much Colder...

  • Updated
  • 0
1

Working on this....

More soon....

Hail up to 1" in diameter, gusts to 59 mph & funnel clouds & wall clouds were reported today.  Some minor damage to barns & sheds was done in eastern Benton County.

This is part of a much bigger, spring-like system with much severe weather.

1

T'Storm gusts measured (+40 mph):

1

Non-t'storm gradient wind gusts behind severe weather & into tonight:

1

Wind decrease tomorrow & we get some clearing with 43-52 for highs, followed by only 39-43 tomorrow night.

We clear, then cloud up again Wednesday with southwest winds +35 mph & highs 61-67.

We are cooler Thursday with 42-48.  A couple/few showers are possible by Thursday evening with rain increasing Thursday night.

Widespread, locally-heavy rainfall is likely Friday with 37-42 & howling east to northeast to north winds gusting +40 mph at times.

Some flash flooding is possible & substantial rises in creeks & streams may occur with 1.25 to +3" rainfall possible.

Heavy, wet snow may occur northwest & west of the area.  Our rain may end as some rain/snow mix Friday night.

1

Saturday & Sunday look dry & cool with much less wind.

Rainfall & risk of storms return next week with 60s.

1

Much colder air rushes in late next week.

1
1

Below to much-below normal temperatures then occur after 10th through mid-March.

1

Below to well-below normal temperature surges should continue into late March & early April.  It is not like we will see 100% absolutely no warmth, but we will be dominated by below normal temperatures.

1

We have several opportunities in March for snow & ice.

For example, this is a projection for near March 30 for icing event here.

1

Mid-March snow projected (to just give you an idea of these bouts of wintry precipitation that we will get in March):

1

Recommended for you