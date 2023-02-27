February 27, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Wind Diminishing, But More Strong Winds by the End of the Week with Flooding Risk....More Rain/Storms & Spring Ahead Too Before We Turn Much Colder...

Working on this....
Hail up to 1" in diameter, gusts to 59 mph & funnel clouds & wall clouds were reported today. Some minor damage to barns & sheds was done in eastern Benton County.
This is part of a much bigger, spring-like system with much severe weather.
T'Storm gusts measured (+40 mph):
Non-t'storm gradient wind gusts behind severe weather & into tonight:
Wind decrease tomorrow & we get some clearing with 43-52 for highs, followed by only 39-43 tomorrow night.
We clear, then cloud up again Wednesday with southwest winds +35 mph & highs 61-67.
We are cooler Thursday with 42-48. A couple/few showers are possible by Thursday evening with rain increasing Thursday night.
Widespread, locally-heavy rainfall is likely Friday with 37-42 & howling east to northeast to north winds gusting +40 mph at times.
Some flash flooding is possible & substantial rises in creeks & streams may occur with 1.25 to +3" rainfall possible.
Heavy, wet snow may occur northwest & west of the area. Our rain may end as some rain/snow mix Friday night.
Saturday & Sunday look dry & cool with much less wind.
Rainfall & risk of storms return next week with 60s.
Much colder air rushes in late next week.
Below to much-below normal temperatures then occur after 10th through mid-March.
Below to well-below normal temperature surges should continue into late March & early April. It is not like we will see 100% absolutely no warmth, but we will be dominated by below normal temperatures.
We have several opportunities in March for snow & ice.
For example, this is a projection for near March 30 for icing event here.
Mid-March snow projected (to just give you an idea of these bouts of wintry precipitation that we will get in March):