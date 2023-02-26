February 26, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Storms with SLIGHT RISK for Severe, Lots of Wind & a Gradual Turn Back Into Winter In Early March....Including An Introductory Stage, Then Persistence Stage.....

WE ARE HEADED BACK INTO WINTER FOR EARLY MARCH.....
WE HAVE POTENTIAL INTRODUCTORY SHOT AT THE END OF THIS WEEK, THEN MORE SUSTAINED SHOTS OF WINTER MARCH 10-APRIL 10.
IT IS THEN SUDDEN SPRING TO BRIEF SUDDEN SUMMER BY MID-APRIL!
HERE IS THE LOW-DOWN!
_________________________________________
After highs of 37-47 Saturday & 51-57 (after 25-30 this morning) today, we are looking at the warmest weather so far for 2023 Wednesday.
Violent severe storms are occurring over the Texas Panhandle & now into Oklahoma & Kansas. Winds were measured at 114 mph in Hall County, Texas & there are reports of homes destroyed from apparent tornado south of Liberal, Kansas.
The shear is a bit more unidirectional, so threat is becoming more derecho-type widespread, high-damaging wind event with a few brief strong (EF3) tornadoes rather than long-track, large tornadoes of EF3-4 strength. Some wind gusts +125 mph could occur as the line races through Kansas & Oklahoma & far northern Texas, however.
We sort of get the leftovers of this tomorrow morning-midday with SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5 on the scale) for severe weather here (wind, hail, brief EF0 spin-up).
Very strong 70 to 90 mph low-level jet means very strong low-level wind fields & warmth & moisture moving north from the Gulf of Mexico.
Mid-level cold pocket begins to side-swipe part of the area as the warmth & moisture race northward behind the warm front.
Temperatures of -3C or 27F will be possible at less than 1 mile off the ground, while we rise to 50s & 60s.
This promotes, with some bits of sun, up to 500 J/kg ML CAPE with some surface unstable parcels too.
This means risk of some hail that could reach 1-1.50" in diameter IF we can yield that 500 J/kg CAPE.
A few severe gusts are also possible.
Given such a strong low-level jet from the south & mid-level winds from the southwest & some bits of CAPE focused in the lowest levels, risk of brief EF0 spin-up will be there.
There is another view of the mid-level cold pocket.
Wind fields will be strong in the upper levels too with considerable vorticity.
So, rain & some thunder develop & pass tonight-tomorrow morning.
Then, a bit of lulling occurs with some sun appearing & then the SLIGHT RISK for severe (2 of 5 on the scale) between 10 a.m. & 1 p.m.
After that & another period of sunshine, we cloud over in the afternoon & temperatures fall after peaking at 60-66 to the 48-53 range by 5 p.m. with some scattered showers.
Wind will be howling tomorrow from the south to southwest, then west. They will be sustained at 25-40 mph with gusts 45-55 mph (isolated +55 mph).
They will gradually diminish to gusts of 25-35 mph (sustained 15-20 mph) by later tomorrow night.
Lows won't be too bad at 35-38. Skies look mostly cloudy to cloudy.
Tuesday should see clearing with highs 48-55 & west winds turning to the northeast & diminishing later in the day. Wind may gust 25-32 mph early in the day.
Front goes right back north as a warm front once again Tuesday night. Lows of 36-41 are expected, then rising to 41-46 late with east-northeast wind becoming southeast to south.
Warm front surging northward:
With mostly sunny skies & southwest winds 25-40 mph on Wednesday, highs of 62-70 are expected.
The heaviest rains & the storms stay south of our area Wednesday night-Thursday morning.
Severe weather outbreak in the South is expected Thursday with highest risk northern Louisiana to southern Arkansas to far west-central Alabama.
ENHANCED to potential MODERATE RISK scenario is setting up. SPC has preliminary ENHANCED RISK or 3 of 5 for that area.
Flooding rainfall with 4-8" Wednesday-Friday will also be possible in the South.
Here, we look to see some scattered showers Wednesday night to part of Thursday as a surface cold front moves through.
Temperatures will only be in the 40s on Thursday as cold front should move through before sunrise.
We will need to watch southern system Friday. If it tracks far enough north & we see enough cold air, we may see rain/snow to snow. It could be pre-cursor to colder, snowier pattern down the road that is more consistent.
We will monitor. More questions than answers with it.
Even if it would not rain/snow or snow Friday looks blustery & chilly with highs in the 30s to lower 40s.
Friday night looks cold with lows 17-22. If it would happen to snow, it will be colder than that.
Next weekend looks dry with highs in the 40s Saturday & 40s to the 50s Sunday (lows in the 20s Sunday morning).
We then warm up back to 50s Monday, March 6 & the 70-degree line may reach south-central Iowa Tuesday with our area rising to potentially the 60s (with southwest winds gusting to 40 mph).
Rain & t'storms are possible the morning of March 8 (Wednesday). 60s early should fall to the 40s by afternoon with strong northwest winds.
So, we get the mild to warm conditions, then brief cool-down Friday-Friday night, then back to Spring warmth, then we watch the cold begin the more semi-permanent surge southward (much colder overall with some rounds of snow & ice risk for about 4-4.5 weeks)
March 10-20 is much colder than normal with temperatures up to +20 degrees below normal.
Check out the projected temperatures at 8 a.m. on the first day of Astronomical Spring! 7-11? Possibly.
Temperatures projected on the afternoon of March 26 are not warm! Note how far south the unseasonably cold weather resides.
Even at 8 a.m. on March 30, temperatures are below to well-below normal over a lot of the central & eastern U.S.
Warming in Canada signals are much bigger chance down the road from that point up to April 10 or so.
Sudden Spring & warming will occur, followed by a likely brief, Sudden Summer surge to 80s.
We finally start to see some above normal temperatures again overall by around April 11 or so.
Above normal precipitation mid- to late-March implies snow & ice risk.
Below normal precipitation in early April means that some field work (anhydrous & dry fertilizer application & spraying) will be able to be done by our area farmers in some fields.
It may still snow some in early April, but overall precipitation April 1 to around the 10 or so looks pretty light. Lots of drying, cold, west to northwest winds with low dew points will help soils dry. Despite the cold, soil temperatures should warm enough via some limited sun, to be able to get a lot of the gas on.