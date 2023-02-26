February 26, 9:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain & Storms with SLIGHT RISK for Severe, Lots of Wind & a Gradual Turn Back Into Winter In Early March....Including An Introductory Stage, Then Persistence Stage.....

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Clinton. .Rainfall amounts of one and one and a half to over three inches earlier last week brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more rain in the forecast over the next few days, these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until late Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road. Water covers some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM EST Sunday the stage was 12.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EST Sunday was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&