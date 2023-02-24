February 24, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast-More Surges of False Spring with Wintry Weather Down the Road.....

This is quite impressive in California with true blizzard conditions in southern California down to 2000'. Accumulating snowfall may occur as low as 800'. The hills around San Francisco may even be whitened with snow.
Here, we will have a good deal of cloudiness through Saturday night & then more increasing clouds with time Sunday after we briefly clear.
Some virga will occur late tonight-tomorrow morning (precipitation that tries to fall, but dries up on the way down).
Showers will begin to arrive after sunset Sunday evening & the winds will pick up then from the southeast.
It will turn warmer:
AM LOWS/PM HIGHS
SATURDAY: 29-34/43-50
SUNDAY: 30-36/52-57
You can see the severe weather outbreak in the Plains Sunday evening. The current ENHANCED RISK will likely be upgraded to MODERATE RISK.
If it were more unstable it'd be HIGH RISK pocket embedded.
Given all other parameters supporting violent tornado outbreak, it is the less than stellar surface instability that is the limiting factor.
Early Monday morning (4-5 a.m.) projection shows rainfall & a couple t'storms here with rising temperatures.
Meanwhile, squall line of t'storm should be running southeast Iowa to Arkansas after producing a lot of severe weather overnight from Oklahoma, Kansas & Texas to Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri & Arkansas.
The surface low may drop 12 mb in 12 hours from northern Kansas to Iowa. To be classified as bombogeneis it would need to drop 24 mb in 24 hours. It looks like it will end up at about 20 mb, making it not quite a "bomb", but close.
This round of rain & t'storms looks to pass through our area in the 7-9 a.m. time frame.
The shear & wind fields will be highly-conducive to severe weather, it is just whether the warm sector or area between the rainfall with the warm front & the t'storms ahead of the cold front has enough time to warm & get unstable enough to support severe weather.
The shorter the duration in that space between the warm front & cold front, the less potential of any sort of severe t'storm here/
Also, too much rain hangs on in the warm sector, it would tend to disrupt the severe risk in the t'storms, even with the impressive shear & wind fields. It needs to stop raining & warm up substantially in that sliver of warm sector. So, at this point, it is unclear whether we will see severe risk get here.
As always, any severe risk is never clear-cut here, especially in the cool-season. There always seem to be variables at play to through wrenches that prevent assurity of the outlook.
We do know the low will be very strong, however & it wouldn't take much to get severe gusts to the surface. Just solid break in the rain in the warm sector & +250 J/kg CAPE with surface CAPE would do the trick. However, as mentioned above, there are several unknowns that would quash any severe risk.
Regardless, winds will be strong from the southeast to south-southeast Sunday night-Monday morning with gusts +40 mph.
Temperatures will fall from those 52-57 highs Sunday to 48-53 Sunday night, then may rise to 59-62 in the warm sector.
After that round of rainfall & some t'storms in the morning, we tend to get into a dry slot with some sunshine late morning to midday. Temperatures have the potential to surge to 61-66 with southwest winds gusting +45 mph at times.
The main cold front should then pass near midday with the potential of a skinny, broken, low-topped line of showers & t'storms. Potential is there for isolated severe gusts (amidst the strong gradient winds) if enough sun can occur.
After that, temperatures should then fall to 48-56 by late afternoon with howling west winds gusting 45-58 mph. They should be sustained at 25-40 mph.
A few scattered showers are also possible Monday late afternoon-evening.
Many times, you have to watch these storm systems for big severe weather outbreaks in the southern U.S.
In this case, all of the shear & dynamics are focus from the central Plains to Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin & Illinois to Michigan. So, despite the warmth, severe weather risk is lacking Mississippi to Tennessee, Alabama to Georgia.
As quickly as the cold front passes, it moves right back northward as a warm front.
As a result, we are right back to 45-52 Tuesday (west-southwest winds gusting +35 mph) & then 57-64 Wednesday (southwest winds gusting +35 mph).
New data is now trying to keep all of the rainfall (& severe weather) south of our area Wednesday night-Thursday. A surface & upper low pivot through the Great Lakes, but all of the moisture & strong lift is well south & southeast of here.
So, as a result, I dramatically cut potential of rainfall Thursday to just possible few showers.
With the cold front coming through morning to midday, it is likely that our highs will occur early at 55-65, then temperatures fall to 43-51 by later in the day.
Southwest winds should become northwest with gusts +35 mph.
After a brief cool-down, we are right back to False Spring!
Looks how quiet it is around March 4 with the warmth flowing back northward:
Another big storm approaches around March 8. Severe weather from the Lower Ohio Valley to the South & a heavy snow storm central Wisconsin to Kansas is expected.
Rain & t'storms will likely occur here with temperatures rising to the 60s to potentially even 70(s).
As always, it is unclear how far north the severe weather will get, but time & time again, this has looked to be a situation where the risk gets UNUSUALLY far north for the time of year.
Severe risk may reach northern Lower Michigan.
Then come the below to well-below normal temperatures dominating in the March 10-17 time frame:
Mid- to late-March Euro model shows the below to well-below normal temperature anomalies as well:
Projected mid-March snow depth:
Projected snow depth around the first day of Astronomical Spring (March 20):
Colder than normal pattern should occur right to early April:
Temperatures will drop +20 degree below normal at times with potential of some snow & ice. Frost & freezing may reach the Deep South, resulting in damage to peach, blueberry & strawberry crops.
Even right up to April 10, there is a colder signature in the central U.S.