February 23, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-False Spring Rolls On with Big Storms of Rain & T'Storms & Wind Ahead.....But the Stratosphere Tells the Story of the Cold in March to Early April.....

Look at that SSWE or Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event in progress!
Such warming in the stratosphere on our side of the world signals BIG cold waves roaring in around 2-2.5 weeks from now.
This will lock in a cold pattern overall here with winter precipitation risk at times for about 4.5 weeks.
Cold stratosphere at the end of March signals much, much warmer pattern after April 12 with burst of Sudden Summer.
___________________________________________
Here is all National Weather Service minor flooding information for rivers and streams in the area:
Flood Statement National Weather Service Indianapolis IN 1139 AM EST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Tippecanoe River near Delphi. Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the middle and lower Wabash.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River. Oakdale Public Access Site flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 8.1 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 16.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Covington. * WHEN...From late tonight to Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lanes to river residences west of South River Road south of Covington flooded. Sandhill Road at Mud Run just northeast of Covington begins to flood. Extensive lowland flooding in progress. Higher bottomlands flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 21.0 feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...
Eel River at North Manchester affecting Wabash, Miami, Whitley,
Cass IN and Kosciusko Counties.
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Eel River at North Manchester. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, The river is at flood stage, minor agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.2 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage overnight. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Iroquois River at Iroquois affecting Newton and Iroquois Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Iroquois River from Near US-41 downstream to confluence with Sugar Creek at Watseka, including the Iroquois gauge. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, County Road 1950N threatened north of Watseka. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 17.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning and crest near 22.0 feet early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
.
Yesterday, the heat shifted from Texas eastward after temperatures reached as high as 100 in south Texas. Dallas hit 90 on Tuesday.
Widespread record warmth occurred across the southern half of Indiana yesterday & all-time February high temperature records were broken in several cities in the southeastern U.S.
Meanwhile, it was record cold in parts of the West.
Violent tornado outbreak is setting up Iowa to Kansas & Oklahoma Sunday-Sunday night. This is quite unusual for February. The last time such an outbreak occurred in this region so early was March 1990.
Parameters are impressive today with high-end MODERATE RISK data. We will see where SPC goes with this in the coming days!
March 14-15, 1990 storm reports:
CIPS analog long-track tornado data shows increasing potential based on parameters in the database (matching similar situations).
We ended up dodging this in mid-March of 1990. It all occurred southwest of us the next day as instability waned here & the best dynamics shifted to the northeast.
So, it looks like round of rainfall & a few t'storms Sunday night with the warm front, then a break Monday morning.
Southeast winds go south & continue to pick up substantially with gusts +35 mph.
Round of rain & embedded line of storms is possible Monday afternoon-evening.
South to southwest winds may gust +40 mph at times & temperatures may reach 60-67.
This surface low may drop to 976 mb over northeastern Iowa! That is very low! In fact, over a 6-hour period, from northern Kansas to Iowa, the low may drop from 990 mb to 977 mb.....near bombogenesis.
The record warmth, combined with record moisture for February in the Plains, the near/bomb storm all is consistent with violent tornado outbreak potential in the Plains.
Here, although we completely dodged the 1990 outbreak, the trend are for severe weather risk here.
Although CAPE does not look impressive at less than 500 J/kg very high shear & upward rising motion does promote a potential SLIGHT RISK severe scenario with fast-moving QLCS squall line.
We will see! Over the past 3 years, it has proven hard to get much severe risk in here (warm or cool season) as it seems to always hinge on too much rainfall & lack of CAPE ahead of any storms.
You can see the tongue of warmth:
Winds may gust +45 mph Monday night.
Tuesday looks windy, but winds should diminish in the afternoon with highs of 41-50.
Another strong storm system arrives Wednesday-Thursday.
I looks like another warm front with rain & some t'storms late Wednesday-Wednesday night, then lull, then rain & t'storms Thursday.
Highs in the 50s to 60 Wednesday will give way to 60-65 Thursday.
We will see how far north & east the severe weather risk gets.
Briefly colder weather Friday-Saturday (highs 40s) should give way to another round of warmth Sunday-Monday (March 5-6). Highs should climb back to the 60s with strong winds from the southwest.
We've got a shot at 70(s), as this storm still looks to track WAY far to the north March 7-8 period. This could mean some severe of severe weather risk from the UP of Michigan to the Upper South. Parameters suggests a highly-unusual, very far northward-reaching SLIGHT RISK to the Canadian border.
QLCS squall line may occur with some severe weather risk as analog & long-range data support very rapid deepening of the surface low (potential bombogenesis).
Either THIS system will be the big CHANGE-MAKER or a following system will be.
False Spring then comes to and end.
Watch False Spring segway to dominant below to well-below normal temperatures for much of March & into early April.
Temperatures will drop +20 degrees below normal at times.
This could be an agricultural disaster in the South as record heat now causes peaches to reach full blossom & begin fruit set & other crops from blueberries to strawberries to bloom & set fruit.
Same thing happened in 1996. Texas & Oklahoma saw their highest February temperatures on record in the 90s to 100s, only to see snow & ice in March.
In 1990, after historic warmth with 1000s of daily records broken in the Plains & East in February to March, late March through early April saw record cold numbers at times.
2018 saw widespread record heat (we saw 69 in mid-February) all over the central & eastern U.S., only to see the first major snowstorm of the year in the Northeast in early March. We also had up to 6.8" snow fall on Easter.
1956 had record warmth & tornado outbreaks February-early March only to see snow & ice mid to late March & raw, cold weather with snow across the eastern U.S. in April.
These were all analog years when I first put this Fall-Winter-Spring outlook together back in late Summer & Fall. I just sided with 1996 too much in January to early February here with A LOT of snow then.
Above normal precipitation corresponds with the cold, leading to increased snow & ice risk in March. Note how the precipitation goes below normal for very end of March to early April.
Yes this is a thing! Watch for late season winter weather!
Snow & ice could extend deep into the South. I think accumulating snow & ice will occur here in March & potentially in early April.
We will likely break out of the colder pattern in mid-April with burst of Sudden Summer. That is the case in our analog years. Severe weather should burst fourth, too!
That is what happened in 1956, 1990, 1996 & 2018.
After long stable, cold stretch, severe weather outbreaks suddenly....
A couple of examples:
April 19, 1996 (hail events preceded this SPC HIGH RISK outbreak):
2018: outbreaks blossoming less than 2 weeks after the record Easter snowfall: