February 22, PM Weather Forecast Update

Extreme brief cold teaser for Friday, then warms back up.
Stays above normal daily into March:
Change maker (near March 10)
Below to well-below normal temperatures dominate after around March 10 to April 10:
Precipitation is above normal in March (late-season snow & ice risk) before going below normal in early April.
April may actually end up wetter than normal due to late-month severe weather risk & thus locally-heavy rainfall.
Again, it may very well be 1956, 1990, 1996, 2018 fashion of spurt of Sudden Summer (with 80s) once this colder pattern abates in April with severe weather risk.