 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern
Carroll, east central Tippecanoe, northern Clinton and western Howard
Counties through 230 PM EST...

At 159 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles northwest of Frankfort, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...
Kokomo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

February 22, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • Updated
  • 0
February 22, PM Weather Forecast Update-

45

1

45

Extreme brief cold teaser for Friday, then warms back up.

1

Stays above normal daily into March:

1

Change maker (near March 10)

1

Below to well-below normal temperatures dominate after around March 10 to April 10:

Precipitation is above normal in March (late-season snow & ice risk) before going below normal in early April.

April may actually end up wetter than normal due to late-month severe weather risk & thus locally-heavy rainfall.

Again, it may very well be 1956, 1990, 1996, 2018 fashion of spurt of Sudden Summer (with 80s) once this colder pattern abates in April with severe weather risk.  

1

Recommended for you