February 22, 5 PM Weather Forecast Update-Strong Warm Front, Wind, Rain/Storms.....But Early Spring Weather Dominating For the Next 2-2.5 Weeks Until Big Changes Occur.....

As of 4:42 PM, this is as about of a pain-staking forecast as you can get! That warm front position is extremely tight! My thoughts, from a now-casting perspective, are that the warm front may not get much farther north than Veedersburg to near Lafayette to near Kokomo line.
The warm front shows up very well in the surface winds:
Anywhere we can see +60 degrees there will be the risk of an isolated severe storm in the 5:30-7:30 p.m. time frame.
It will turn windy ahead of the rain & storms this evening with gusts +40 mph at times.
Rain diminishes then ends, winds diminish & temperature hover in the 30s & 40s overnight with final rainfall totals of 0.75-2.80" possible. This greatly alleviates our long-term rainfall deficits dating back to May of last year.
After 45-63 tomorrow, temperatures then fall to 36-46 with southwest to west to northwest winds gusting as high as 35-52 mph.
Clouds will increase tomorrow with lows to 20-25 tomorrow night & wind chills 10-15 Friday morning.
Extreme brief cold teaser for Friday, then warms back up.
Big storm may impact us Sunday night-Monday with very windy weather & rain/storms. We will see how far north severe risk gets, but winds may gust +45 mph with the system outside of any storms. Highs may reach near 60 to the mid 60s.
This, after mostly cloudy, cool Saturday & some rain by Sunday evening.
Temperatures generally stay above normal daily into March:
The big change-maker is near March 10 after a storm around March 6.
This near 10th storm may bring rain/storms & high winds with warmth.
Below to well-below normal temperatures dominate after around March 10 to April 10:
Precipitation is above normal in March (late-season snow & ice risk) before going below normal in early April.
April may actually end up wetter than normal due to late-month severe weather risk & thus locally-heavy rainfall.
Again, it may very well be 1956, 1990, 1996, 2018 fashion of spurt of Sudden Summer (with 80s) once this colder pattern abates in April with severe weather risk.