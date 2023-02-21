February 21, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-False Spring with Showers/Some T'Storms, High Winds....But Changes Coming Around & After March 10 As Higher Potential of Cold & Snow & Ice Arrives For Several Weeks....,

Why so very warm late February to early March?
-PDO
Typical -PDO anomalies:
-PNA
Typical -PNA anomalies:
+AO
NAO not as + (+ is warm phase for us), but certainly goes negative as we get into March, especially mid-March.........
Winter is extremely dominant in the western U.S. & over the northern Plains to western Great Lakes. Minneapolis may see up to 24" snow with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
It will be colder in Los Angeles & Phoenix Wednesday & Thursday than here by 10 degrees!
Wet snow may make it to the valley floor in the city of Sacramento Wednesday night, frost is possible in the heart of San Francisco Friday night & San Jose may drop to 26 that same night. Cold records will be broken.
Meanwhile, incredible record heat is possible over the eastern U.S.!
There are all of the winter weather alerts to our north, northwest & all over the western U.S.!
Here, Wind Advisory is up for period of strong winds Wednesday evening of up to 50 mph (Wednesday evening until 10 p.m.). The higher winds will occur Thursday.
Projected peak temperatures mid to late week (many, many records will be broken!):
The anomalies show up well over the next two weeks: Very cold West & Northern Plains, very warm East.
These temperature anomalies in the Southeast are going to be incredible & near all-time record highs for February in some places.
TONIGHT:
Clouding Up.
A Few Scattered Showers Developing.l
Low: 32-39 (37 Greater Lafayette) Then Rising To 37-48 (45 Greater Lafayette) Late.
Southeast Wind 10-20 mph increasing to 15-30 mph.
WEDNESDAY:
Periods of Showers & a Few T'Storms.
Risk of an Isolated Hailer or Two in the Morning (1" Diameter or Less).
Risk of Isolated Severe Storm or Two Wednesday Evening (Wind).
High 47-65 (63 Greater Lafayette).
Southeast Wind 20-30 mph Increasing to 25-50 mph Late.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Rain Ending in the Evening, then Clearing.
Wind Temporarily Diminishing.
Low: 46-53.
Southwest Wind Decreasing to 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny to Sunny, Then Increasing Clouds.
Very Windy.
Falling PM Temperatures .
High 53-64 (62 Greater Lafayette) then Falling to 37-48 (46 Greater Lafayette).
Southwest to West to West-Northwest Wind 25-40 mph Increasing to 30-55 mph (Isolated +55 mph).
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Variable Clouds.
Windy.
Wind Chill to 4-11.
Low 19-22 (21 Greater Lafayette).
West-Northwest Wind 25-45 mph Decreasing to 15-30 mph.
FRIDAY:
Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny.
Windy, But Wind Decreasing In the Afternoon.
High 32-38 (37 Greater Lafayette).
Northwest Winds 15-30 mph Decreasing to 10-20 mph & Becoming More North & Northeast.
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Becoming Cloudy.
Low 28-32 (30 Greater Lafayette).
East-Northeast Wind Becoming East to Southeast at 10-20 mph.
SATURDAY:
Mostly Cloudy.
High 42-50 (47 Greater Lafayette).
South Wind Becoming Southwest at 15-25 mph.
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy.
Low 31-36 (35 Greater Lafayette).
West-Southwest Wind 10-20 mph.
SUNDAY:
Becoming Mostly Cloudy Then Cloudy.
Windy.
Rain Possible Late.
High 47-56 (55 Greater Lafayette).
Southwest Wind 20-35 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Periods of Rain Possible.
Windy.
Low 44-53 (51 Greater Lafayette).
Southeast to South-Southeast Wind 20-30 mph.
MONDAY:
Periods of Showers & a Few T'Storms.
Risk of Isolated Severe T'Storm or Two Late Afternoon-Evening.
Windy.
High 57-65 (62 Greater Lafayette).
South to South-Southwest Winds 25-40 mph Increasing to 30-50 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Rain Ending.
Some Clearing Possible.
Low 37-43 (40 Greater Lafayette).
Southwest to West Winds 35-52 mph Decreasing to 20-35 mph.
NEXT TUESDAY (FEBRUARY 28)
Partly Cloudy.
High 45-50 (48 Greater Lafayette).
Northwest to West-Northwest Wind Decreasing From 20-35 mph to 10-15 mph.
NEXT TUESDAY NIGHT:
Partly Cloudy.
Low 32-36 (35 Greater Lafayette).
Wind Becoming Light, Then Turning to Southeast 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEDNESDAY (MARCH 1):
Partly Cloudy.
Highs 55-61 (57 Greater Lafayette).
South to Southwest Wind 10-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Becoming Cloudy.
Scattered Showers Possible Late.
Windy.
Low 50-55 (53 Greater Lafayette).
Southeast to South-Southwest Wind 20-35 mph.
THURSDAY (MARCH 2):
Scattered Showers & T'Storms Possible.
Windy.
High 62-66 (63 Greater Lafayette)
South to South-Southwest Wind 25-40 mph.
The changes coming near & after March 10 (surges of below to well-below normal temperatures of +20 degrees below normal):
Above normal precipitation signature will lead to increased snow & ice risk in this colder pattern (& risk for even some late-season Nor'Easters out East).
Cold trend evident into early April (with below normal precipitation at that time):
Analog analysis supports the notion that we will not break out of the colder pattern until around April 13.
After that, like 1956, 1990, 1996, 2018, a burst of brief Sudden Summer may occur with 80s & robust severe weather risk.