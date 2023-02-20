February 20, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Slightly cooler with mid-week rain/storm chances

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning and Happy Presidents Day! We are waking up with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Skies will remain mostly to partly sunny today. A cold front passed through early this morning, which will give us a slightly cooler day with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will begin to pick up late tonight ahead of our next cold front tomorrow.
Tuesday
Another weak cold front will pass through early Tuesday morning. This may spark a few isolated sprinkles early in the morning.
Morning lows will be back in the lower 30s with mostly to partly cloudy skies. Winds will be gusty from Midnight Tuesday morning through midday. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.
Gusts could get up to 35 mph at times from 4:00 AM to 1:00 PM out of the WNW which will give us a cooler day. High temperatures for Tuesday will only be in the upper 30s to the north and mid 40s to the south.
Wednesday and Thursday
By Wednesday, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out in the morning and into the afternoon. A low-pressure system will work up through the Plain states (to our west) and keep us in the “warm sector” for Wednesday and Thursday morning.
As the low progresses to the northwest of our area, heavy rain and possibly a view storms will be likely Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. A couple of storms may become severe with strong winds being the main threat Wednesday evening.
Thursday morning, as winds begin to pick up out of the south, we may warm up to the mid to lower 60s. Then, temperatures will be expected to fall the rest of the afternoon to the teens Friday morning.
Rainfall accumulations as of Monday morning could put us at about 0.75” to 2”+ (Locally) in spots. So, decent rainfall amounts could be in store for us by Thursday morning. Isolated flooding/ponding may occur.
The NOAA Weather Prediction Center has most of the WLFI viewing area seeing over an inch of rain (most of which is coming from Wednesday into Thursday) for the next 7-days.
As the low departs to our NW, northwest winds will begin to crank up Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning. Gusts could get up to 40-55 MPH out of the WNW. This will help usher in cold air. Friday appears to be our coldest day of the next 10 days out with morning lows on Friday in the teens and highs only in the 30s.
10-Day Outlook
As far as the weekend goes, Saturday models have been relatively inconsistent with a quick-moving system for Saturday. I’ll keep isolated rain/snow chances for Saturday but will give more updates as we get closer to the weekend. Bottom-line for the weekend, above average temperatures will be back into the forecast after Friday and through next week.
Next Monday-Wednesday could feature another low-pressure system that may bring us more rain and storms to the viewing area. Stay tuned!