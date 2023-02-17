February 17, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surges of Spring followed by More Persistent Round of Below to Well-Below Normal Temperatures (with Snow & Ice Risk) With Time In March.....

Skies will clear tonight with lows 19-24, then rising to 23-30 late. The winds will turn to the southwest & be on the increase, so wind chills will drop to 6-12 for a while.
Increasing & thickening high & mid clouds tomorrow will lead to the sun dimming & fading away. it will be warmer at 45-50, but the winds will be strong from the southwest, gusting 32-45 mph. As a result, it will feel colder than 45-50.
With mid-level overcast tomorrow night with virga & the strong southwest wind, lows will only run 37-42.
After mid-level overcast Sunday morning, we clear out Sunday with highs 51-56. The winds will be strong, however, from the southwest. Wind may gust 32-45 mph.
We cloud back up late Monday night.
Monday features partly to mostly cloudy skies & risk of a couple isolated showers with highs in the 43-50 range.
A few showers are possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & highs 46-53.
Rainfall is likely late Wednesday with with highs 44-55 north to south as warm front advances northward. Temperatures will rise to 55-62 Wednesday night & likely hit 60-66 Thursday morning. Temperatures should then fall Thursday afternoon with west to northwest winds gusting +40 mph (potential of some +50 mph gusts).
On Thursday morning, rainfall & some t'storms will pass, but it looks like severe weather risk will set up more south of our area. We will monitor.
The colder weather is fleeting after that system, however, highs will run 35-40 Friday.
Saturday features highs in the 43-48 range, followed by 52-56 next Sunday with windy conditions.
Another windy storm system with rain & some storms are expected next Monday-Tuesday. We will monitor, but severe weather risk will likely occur through the southern U.S. northward to southern Indiana. Potential is still there to get some risk farther north. Our highs may reach the 60s.
A similar system is expected around March 2-4.
Brief shot of colder weather may follow.
It is likely that another warm-up occurs before March 10 with showers & storms before a pattern pointed toward consistent surges of cold air & snow & ice risk occur.
There are the rounds of persistent colder weather moving in (compared to normal)......in March:
Modeling is laying the snowfall down in mid-March. Watch for ice too.
Given colder trend & above normal precipitation trend in March, we will continue to monitor that higher snow & ice risk.
Overall March precipitation:
April is trending cooler than normal, but a lot of this appears to be tied to a lot of unseasonably cool weather before April 15. The latter half of April looks much warmer overall.
Overall April precipitation is above normal, but given the modeling results & the analog analysis, the precipitation is not overly-above normal (for now):
It is likely we will go from persistent surges of cold air with even a bit of snow in early April to brief sudden Summer. That is what happened in our analog years of 1952, 1956, 1990, 1996 & 2018.
Reminds me a bit of 2015 too when we were quite cool in early April & then saw sudden Spring & the trees when from bare to greened up in a matter of a week!