February 16, PM Weather Forecast Update

Off/on rain will go to some light freezing rain/sleet this evening-tonight with the change-over occurring northwest to southeast over the area. Some light snow should follow tonight-tomorrow morning. Some lake effect flurries & snow showers are expected tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies then should clear some late in the day.
Local dustings of snow are possible tonight-tomorrow AM with the best chance of seeing nearer to 1" being over northern Newton & northern Jasper counties.
Some places may see some very minor glaze/sleet accumulation.
A few slick spots are possible tonight-tomorrow morning with lows 18-25.
Northwest to north-northwest winds will peak overnight with gusts 32-45 mph then. This evening & tomorrow morning gusts should run 25-34 mph.
Friday highs should run 25-30 with northwest winds 15-25 mph. Lows of 15-19 are expected Friday night.
The weekend looks windy & warmer with 44-49 Saturday & 52-56 Sunday.
Saturday will feature increasing clouds with the sun dimmed & faded away in the afternoon & this altostratus overcast may continue into Saturday night-Sunday morning, then skies clear.
Monday will feature a cold frontal passage with increasing clouds & potentially a few isolated showers. Highs of 46-53 are expected, but may fall to 42-48 in the afternoon. Southwest winds will become northwest.
A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & lighter winds. Highs of 44-48 are likely.
Next system should follow with rainfall & a few t'storms Monday, February 27. With strong southwest winds, highs POTENTIALLY at 67-72. We will need to watch the severe weather risk that Monday evening-night.
Southwest winds may gust +35 mph.
Behind that system, temperatures are still 48-55 that Tuesday with strong west winds.
Another system is possible that mid- to late-week (March 1-2).
Rainfall & some t'storms are expected. Severe weather risk will be determined by how far north the warm front & overall system track.
Right now, 70s are possible south of I-70, while we are in the 50s.
Another system will likely follow around March 4-5.
However, look at the black lines (isobars). The winds are ALL south to southwest. That means NO COLD AIR & ALL mild air.
So, more rainfall is possible with highs back likely in the 50s & 60s.
The last storm before we turn MUCH COLDER with INCREASING SNOW & ICE RISK will likely occur around March 8-9. That cold & that snow/ice risk will go UP after that 8-9 system.
It is possible that 60s & 70s occur with it here with risk of some severe weather.
This could be a March 1990-style (remember 1990 is one of our main analog years) severe weather outbreak for the Plains with tornadoes from Nebraska to Texas (some strong-violent).
A multi-day severe weather scenario, severe risk will then likely spread into the Mississippi Valley & we will watch how we fair.
You can see that bowling ball of a storm system in the southwestern U.S. March 4:
