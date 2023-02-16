 Skip to main content
February 16, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • Updated
Off/on rain will go to some light freezing rain/sleet this evening-tonight with the change-over occurring northwest to southeast over the area.  Some light snow should follow tonight-tomorrow morning.  Some lake effect flurries & snow showers are expected tomorrow.  Mostly cloudy skies then should clear some late in the day.

Local dustings of snow are possible tonight-tomorrow AM with the best chance of seeing nearer to 1" being over northern Newton & northern Jasper counties.

Some places may see some very minor glaze/sleet accumulation.

A few slick spots are possible tonight-tomorrow morning with lows 18-25.

Northwest to north-northwest winds will peak overnight with gusts 32-45 mph then.  This evening & tomorrow morning gusts should run 25-34 mph.

Friday highs should run 25-30 with northwest winds 15-25 mph.  Lows of 15-19 are expected Friday night.

The weekend looks windy & warmer with 44-49 Saturday & 52-56 Sunday.

Saturday will feature increasing clouds with the sun dimmed & faded away in the afternoon & this altostratus overcast may continue into Saturday night-Sunday morning, then skies clear.

Monday will feature a cold frontal passage with increasing clouds & potentially a few isolated showers.  Highs of 46-53 are expected, but may fall to 42-48 in the afternoon.  Southwest winds will become northwest.

A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & lighter winds.  Highs of 44-48 are likely.

Rain (& potentially of a couple t'storms) is likely late Wednesday-Thursday time period.
Strong southeast winds will become south to southwest (gusts +35 mph)
40s much of Wednesday will likely rise to the 50s to 60 Wednesday night.  Highs of 50s & 60s are likely Thursday, but they may fall later in the day once the cold front passes.
Strong northwest winds may follow with gusts +40 mph Thursday night-Friday with highs 30-35 & lows in the 20s.
Next Saturday looks mostly sunny & less windy with highs 41-46 as the wind goes right back to the southwest.
Highs of 54-59 are expected Sunday, February 26 as Spring-like weather rolls on!
Next system should follow with rainfall & a few t'storms Monday, February 27.  With strong southwest winds, highs POTENTIALLY at 67-72.  We will need to watch the severe weather risk that Monday evening-night.

Southwest winds may gust +35 mph.

Behind that system, temperatures are still 48-55 that Tuesday with strong west winds.

Another system is possible that mid- to late-week (March 1-2).

Rainfall & some t'storms are expected.  Severe weather risk will be determined by how far north the warm front & overall system track.

Right now, 70s are possible south of I-70, while we are in the 50s.

Another system will likely follow around March 4-5.

However, look at the black lines (isobars).  The winds are ALL south to southwest.  That means NO COLD AIR & ALL mild air.

So, more rainfall is possible with highs back likely in the 50s & 60s.

The last storm before we turn MUCH COLDER with INCREASING SNOW & ICE RISK will likely occur around March 8-9.  That cold & that snow/ice risk will go UP after that 8-9 system.

It is possible that 60s & 70s occur with it here with risk of some severe weather.

This could be a March 1990-style (remember 1990 is one of our main analog years) severe weather outbreak for the Plains with tornadoes from Nebraska to Texas (some strong-violent).

A multi-day severe weather scenario, severe risk will then likely spread into the Mississippi Valley & we will watch how we fair.

You can see that bowling ball of a storm system in the southwestern U.S. March 4:

