February 16, 3:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Light Mix & Snow In Overall Windy, Very Mild, Spring-LIke Pattern Until After March 10....

Off/on rain will go to some light freezing rain/sleet this evening-tonight with the change-over occurring northwest to southeast over the area. Some light snow should follow tonight-tomorrow morning. Some lake effect flurries & snow showers are expected tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies then should clear some late in the day. Also, we may have a spurt of some areas of fog for a bit this afternoon as the wind diminish for a time (as the center of the surface low passes nearly overhead). That fog will be scoured away by the increasing winds this evening, however.
Local dustings of snow are possible tonight-tomorrow AM with the best chance of seeing nearer to 1" being over northern Newton & northern Jasper counties.
Some places may see some very minor glaze/sleet accumulation.
A few slick spots are possible tonight-tomorrow morning with lows 18-25.
Northwest to north-northwest winds will peak overnight with gusts 32-45 mph then. This evening & tomorrow morning gusts should run 25-34 mph.
Friday highs should run 25-30 with northwest winds 15-25 mph. Lows of 15-19 are expected Friday night.
The weekend looks windy & warmer with 44-49 Saturday & 52-56 Sunday.
Saturday will feature increasing clouds with the sun dimmed & faded away in the afternoon & this altostratus overcast may continue into Saturday night-Sunday morning, then skies clear.
Monday will feature a cold frontal passage with increasing clouds & potentially a few isolated showers. Highs of 46-53 are expected, but may fall to 42-48 in the afternoon. Southwest winds will become northwest.
A few scattered showers are possible Tuesday with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies & lighter winds. Highs of 44-48 are likely.
Next system should follow with rainfall & a few t'storms Monday, February 27. With strong southwest winds, highs POTENTIALLY at 67-72. We will need to watch the severe weather risk that Monday evening-night.
Southwest winds may gust +35 mph.
Behind that system, temperatures are still 48-55 that Tuesday with strong west winds.
Another system is possible that mid- to late-week (March 1-2).
Rainfall & some t'storms are expected. Severe weather risk will be determined by how far north the warm front & overall system track.
Right now, 70s are possible south of I-70, while we are in the 50s.
Another system will likely follow around March 4-5.
However, look at the black lines (isobars). The winds are ALL south to southwest. That means NO COLD AIR & ALL mild air.
So, more rainfall is possible with highs back likely in the 50s & 60s.
It is possible that 60s & 70s occur with it here with risk of some severe weather March 8-9.
This could be a March 1990-style (remember 1990 is one of our main analog years) severe weather outbreak for the Plains with tornadoes from Nebraska to Texas (some strong-violent).
A multi-day severe weather scenario, severe risk will then likely spread into the Mississippi Valley & we will watch how we fair.
You can see that bowling ball of a storm system in the southwestern U.S. March 4:
Now........could this end up being a 1990-type scenario where it stay abnormally warm until March 20? Then it gets cold with snow & ice? Could be.
Other analog year is 1996. It was mild until after March 18, then it was cold & snowy.
However, I am inclined to go with "after March 10" set-up for cold intrusions & snow/ice potential in 2-3 main, impactful episodes up to April 12.
So, I can tell you that the EXACT onset of the surges of temperatures +20 degrees below normal is a bit unclear, but the farther we get into March, the higher the risk of late-season cold, snow & ice (though early March will turn out quite warm & spring-like).
Will this be another 2012 where it never gets cold again? The pattern does not support that. It supports 1956-, 1990-, 1996-, 2018-style late-season cold intrusions.
Vegetation will advance to a degree of yellow daffodils, crocus & hyacinths blooming. Red & Silver Maples & elms species will be in bloom & even Forsynthia may begin to bloom by the time the colder air gets here. Star Magnolias may also begin to bloom.
CFS mid-March temperature anomalies:
Near first day of astronomical Spring (March 20):