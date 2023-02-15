February 15, PM Weather Forecast Update

Peak measured gusts last night-early this morning:
We cloud up tonight with rainfall & even isolated t'storms early Wednesday morning. That departs & we may see a bit of sun, then it turn overcast again with some rainfall & wintry mix in the northwest as much colder air begins to blast in.
By mid-afternoon to late afternoon, a mix of some sleet & freezing rain is possible from Boswell to near Monticello to Rochester with the rest of the area in rain.
By early evening, a mix of some sleet & freezing rain should occur over the area with a change-over to some snow in the northwest.
This will all change over to a bout of some snow through the evening, followed by some lake effect snow showers tomorrow night over the area.
A thin veneer of ice may occur in some areas & light dusting to as much as 1" of snow cannot be ruled out. The best chance of 1" of snow would be over our northwestern areas.
With strong northeast (gusting 20-33 mph AM), then northwest winds gusting to 30-43 mph late & into tomorrow night, temperatures will fall from 40s & 50s very early to 30s, then 20s during the day to tomorrow evening.
Lows of 14-19 are expected by early Friday morning with wind chills to near 0.
Highs will only run in the 20s Friday with lows in the teens Friday night with a few lake effect snow flurries & snow showers lingering Friday with some sun. Northwest winds of 15-25 mph are expected Friday.
The weekend looks windy, but much warmer.
With sun, southwest winds Saturday may gust 30-40 mph with highs 43-48, followed by sun & 51-56 Sunday with southwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Three systems pass next week with rain. Some rain is possible early to mid-week with 50s cooling to highs in the 40s.
The late week system is the strongest with rain, lots of wind & even a few storms. It has been a bit unclear how far north the system will track, which is why I dropped my 60-degree projection for late week to 40s to be safe. The trend now is to go with the original track. That would bath us in 50s & 60s & around 60 at Greater Lafayette. If it tracks even farther northward, we could even surge to 64-68. That actually was my original thinking last week.
Bottom line is that Thursday is trending back to much warmer original thinking with potential of it to be even much warmer.
Shot of cold air comes in after that, but it looks dry with highs in the 30s & 40s.