February 15, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Mild Pattern Overall Continues Until Winter Returns to Stay For a While In March to Early April (with Snow, Ice Risk & Temperatures +20 Degrees Below Normal Frequently)

Peak measured gusts last night-early this morning:
We cloud up tonight with rainfall & even isolated t'storms early Wednesday morning. That departs & we may see a bit of sun, then it turn overcast again with some rainfall & wintry mix in the northwest as much colder air begins to blast in.
By mid-afternoon to late afternoon, a mix of some sleet & freezing rain is possible from Boswell to near Monticello to Rochester with the rest of the area in rain.
By early evening, a mix of some sleet & freezing rain should occur over the area with a change-over to some snow in the northwest.
This will all change over to a bout of some snow through the evening, followed by some lake effect snow showers tomorrow night over the area.
A thin veneer of ice may occur in some areas & light dusting to as much as 1" of snow cannot be ruled out. The best chance of 1" of snow would be over our northwestern areas.
With strong northeast (gusting 20-33 mph AM), then northwest winds gusting to 30-43 mph late & into tomorrow night, temperatures will fall from 40s & 50s very early to 30s, then 20s during the day to tomorrow evening.
Lows of 14-19 are expected by early Friday morning with wind chills to near 0.
Highs will only run in the 20s Friday with lows in the teens Friday night with a few lake effect snow flurries & snow showers lingering Friday with some sun. Northwest winds of 15-25 mph are expected Friday.
The weekend looks windy, but much warmer.
With sun, southwest winds Saturday may gust 30-40 mph with highs 43-48, followed by sun & 51-56 Sunday with southwest winds gusting 30-40 mph.
Three systems pass next week with rain. Some rain is possible early to mid-week with 50s cooling to highs in the 40s.
The late week system is the strongest with rain, lots of wind & even a few storms. It has been a bit unclear how far north the system will track, which is why I dropped my 50s to 60s for late week to 40s to be safe. The trend now is to go with the original track. That would bath us in 50s & 60s. If it tracks even farther northward, we could even surge to 65-70. That actually was my original thinking last week.
Bottom line is that Thursday is trending back to much warmer original thinking with potential of it to be even much warmer.
This storm system has the potential to pull some severe weather risk northward into our area.
Another strong, warm storm system may impact our area near February 27-28 with unseasonable warmth & showers/storms with strong gradient winds.
We then see a transition toward progressively colder weather in March. There may be one last hurrah of unseasonable warmth in early March (before March 10), but the first of several strong cold front will push through with time.
Here the cold comes......
The first batch of temperatures +20 degree below normal will likely occur in the March 11-14 time period. Second big surge should be in the March 17-20 time period.
Temperatures +20 degrees below normal will occur with potential of near-record cold.
Another cold surge you can see near Siberia. That will likely be the April 1-5 surge.
We will likely see another surge in the March 24-29 time frame with temperatures +20 below normal (after extremely brief Spring teaser perhaps).
You can see it in northern Alaska to northern Canada & moving southward.
Projected snow depth on March 18 at 3-8" south to north over the viewing area.
We will have likely about 3-4 opportunities for snow & ice in March. It is quite possible that the heaviest snowfall of the entire winter is in March & that our lone icing event is in March.
It could even snow in early April before the 10th.
Like 1990, 1996, 2018, look for sudden Summer by mid- to late-April with 80s & severe weather. The brown, bare woods may green up extremely rapidly over the period of a week at that time.