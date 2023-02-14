February 14, 2:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warmth, Then Brief Blast of Cold, Followed by High Potential of Persistent, Unseasonable with Snow/Ice Down the Road (After These Spring Teasers).....

We have a lot of moving parts to this forecast. La Nina is going away extremely quickly & El Nino is surging on, while MJO toggles in warm & cold phases, EPO goes + to - to +, NAO, AO, PNA, PDO fluctuate & Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event becomes evident, signaling a big cold waves down the road.
With that, after virga (rainfall drying up on the way down) & a few showers today, we see round of showers & isolated thunder pass tonight with howling winds from the south-southeast then southwest sustained at 20-35 mph with gusts 42-53 mph.
Wind Advisory is up for the entire viewing area.
Showers are completely gone by early Wednesday morning.
It will be a mild night with temperatures dropping to near 50 to the low 50s.
Wednesday looks windy (but not as windy as tonight) with gusts 30-40 mph from the southwest to west.
Highs will vary from 55-66 northwest to south over the area (62 Greater Lafayette).
More clouds in the northwest will lead to cooler weather there. The south will be the warmest.
Much of the storm action will be east & southeast of our area Wednesday night-Thursday. There, severe weather threat will exist.
If we would be able to get any severe weather here, it would be isolated & along & east of a Kokomo to Frankfort to Crawfordsville line.
Here, we are looking at showers (isolated storm or two far southeast along & south of that Kokomo-Crawfordsville line) at times Wednesday night-Thursday, then change-over to snow showers as temperatures rapidly drop.
Temperatures in the 20s & wind chills in the teens will occur Thursday afternoon with northwest winds gusting 40-50 mph at times.
Total rainfall now to Thursday of 0.30-0.75" is expected.
Some very minor snowfall accumulation of 1" or less cannot completely be ruled out Thursday PM-night, mainly over our northwestern counties.
Kansas City to Milwaukee to Grand Rapids area may see +6" snow with strong winds.
Here, note the potential of some very minor snowfall accumulation in the northwest part of the area.
The rest of the area may still see some snow showers, but amounts may only reach trace.
We will monitor.
Friday will be cold & windy with sun & lake effect clouds (more in the northeast). Northwest winds may gust to 35 mph. Morning lows will run 14-18, followed by highs 22-27. Wind chills in the morning may approach 0 at times, while afternoon wind chills in the teens to 20 are expected.
After 9-17 Friday night, we warm rapidly to 41-46 Saturday with strong southwest winds & sun. Southwest winds may gust 30-40 mph.
Sunday looks even warmer with sun, windy weather & highs 51-55. Southwest winds may gust 38-47 mph.
Wave of rainfall is possible Monday late to Monday night. Right now, any storms or any sort of severe risk should stay south of our area.
With windy conditions from the southwest, highs Monday should reach the 50s to 60s.
Off/on rain is possible Tuesday-Thursday of next week as we eventually turn cooler. It may eventually end as some snow.
Highs next weekend will run in the 30s with lows in the teens to near 20 with sunshine.
There is a lot of brutally cold air upstream.
Our odds of getting snow &/or ice & unseasonably cold temperatures will go way up as we move into March.
Colder trend will continue overall into early April. It may take getting to April 14 until we see a really nice, sustained surge of warmth. At that point, we will probably go from cool weather to brief sudden summer, like 1956, 1990, 1996 & 2018.