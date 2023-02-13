February 13, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Spring-like temperatures with chances for rain this week

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! A weak cold front is bringing in some clouds this morning along with a few sprinkles. Temperatures are hovering in the mid 30s area-wide with mostly to partly cloudy skies. By 9 AM, the clouds should start to work off to the east.
Highs for today will be in the mid 50s with WNW winds this afternoon sustained 10-15 with gusts up to 20-25 at times. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine for the rest of your Monday!
Tuesday
We will start Tuesday with partly cloudy skies with low temperatures back in the mid to lower 30s. Clouds will begin to increase through the morning hours.
After lunchtime, overcast conditions and scattered rain will begin to work in from the west as our next system will begin to work in. We may have a solid line of rain between 12 PM to 4 PM with a break in the rain.
Then more widespread heavier rain will work in after 5-7 PM for Tuesday evening and last until midnight.
It’ll be a windy day/night with gusts up to 40-50 mph at times and high temperatures for the day back into the mid 50s. By early Wednesday morning, the total rainfall may only be 0.1” to 0.3” in spots.
Wednesday
Wednesday morning will not be as cold as previous mornings. We will see temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 due to increased cloud cover. Those clouds and isolated scattered showers will begin to taper off throughout the morning and will give way to sunshine in the afternoon.
Very strong southerly winds will give us highs in the mid to lower 60s Wednesday afternoon. Surface winds will be sustained at about 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30-45 mph. Expect a very spring-like day on Wednesday!
10-Day Outlook
As we move into Thursday, another powerful low-pressure system will work up the Mississippi Valley and into the Ohio Valley. As of this morning, the track and timing has this low moving right into the WLFI viewing area by Thursday morning. This puts us more on the “cooler” side of things by Thursday afternoon/evening.
A severe weather outbreak may be likely in far southeastern portions of Indiana and into Ohio. But the better ingredients for severe weather will be lacking for us. We will likely see some heavy rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of Thunder on Thursday before temperatures drop quickly Thursday afternoon and into Friday morning where lows Fri morning will be in the upper teens.
A few wrap-around and lake effect flurries may be possible late Thursday and Friday. Highs on Friday will be cold, only in the mid to upper 20s.
We warm back up above normal for the weekend and into next week.