February 13, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Potent Spring Surges, but Winter Will Win Out Again.....Largely In March to Early April....

Extremely rapid transition to traditional El Nino is underway in the Equatorial Pacific. Also, extreme, intense upper ridge with record heat & drought in Argentina & southern Chile is bringing extremely warm surface waters to both South American coasts.
It all implies we are in rapid acceleration into El Nino from a 3-year La Nina.
In the past 7 days, surface water temperatures in the eastern Equatorial Pacific have gone up by as much as 3C! That is very impressive!
Note the blossoming of abnormally warm waters in the eastern Equatorial Pacific & how the below normal temperatures are shifting way, way west. You can also see the well-above normal (temperature-wise) waters off the southern Pacific & Atlantic South American coasts.
Surges of a bit of El Nino are seen in the pattern. This is a great example right now with this warmth coming in quickly. I did not expect this warmth until after February 17, but it is coming in early & we just have not seen much if any snowfall in those end of January-early February cold snaps. They have been very brief, too.
50s today (west-northwest to northwest winds 15-32 mph) will give way to 30s tonight, followed by increasing clouds Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday as well.
South-southeast winds will increase to 20-40 mph with highs in the 50s. A few showers are possible late.
A couple waves of showers will pass Tuesday night with howling south-southwest winds gusting 40-48 mph at times. Lows will only run 50-53.
Wednesday looks mostly sunny to sunny & windy with southwest winds 20-40 mph & highs 63-66.
We cloud up rapidly Wednesday night with showers & isolated t'storms developing. Showers & t'storms are possible Thursday morning.
There is risk of isolated severe storm or two Thursday morning (MARGINAL RISK or 1 out of 5).
SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) should occur east of our area in Indiana to Ohio. The best potential of upgrades to ENHANCED (3 of 5) or even MODERATE (4 of 5) would be the Deep South/Lower Mississippi Valley area.
After very mild 50s to 60s Wednesday night, we will fall all day Thursday to the 20s late in the day with some snow showers.
West to northwest winds may gust up to 45 mph.
This all does not look like a massive soaking rainfall, but total from both rounds of 0.40-0.80" right now.
As quickly as the bitterly cold air comes in with 20s Friday & lows teens, we skyrocket to 50s by Sunday with lots of sunshine & strong southwest winds to 40 mph.
A period of rain & t'storms next week with warmth, then watch bit colder air come in. However, note how it does not last long at all. We warm right back up as warm phases MJO will be flexing.
Sustained snow/ice risk & sustained below to well-below normal temperatures should occur in March, especially mid to late March. This has been a common theme in my thinking & analog for months. I still prefer to go with it.
Colder weather should extend into early April with snow risk.
Like all of our analog years, we will likely go from snow risk & freezing temperatures in April to sudden summer with 80s & severe weather by mid-April.
Like 1990, 1996, 2006 & 2018, vegetation should go from bare to green EXTREMELY RAPIDLY. The woods may green all up in a week due to the sudden transition to big warmth.
In 1990, however, it was so incredibly warm in February through late March that vegetation progressed to such a degree to see pink Saucer Magnolias in full-bloom by March 19. Also, we saw our earliest 65-degree dew point on record & had more than three consecutive nights with lows ONLY in the 60s with highs near 80 during the day. It was incredible. Off course, teens & snow & ice returned & burned up any vegetation that had budded or bloomed.
1996's vegetation was not quite as advanced, but it was still far along enough to have some foliage & blossoms burned up.
Same thing happened in 2006. Unseasonably mid-February & late-February warmth eventually transitioned to mid to late March cold with snow that burned up some vegetation.
2018 saw a similar scenario. Blooming flowers took a hit, as did early trees, as it was very cold in March & it snowed up to 6.8" on Easter!