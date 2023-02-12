February 12, 8:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surges of Spring, But Snow, Ice & Bitter Cold Not Finished.....Plenty More to Go!

We have El Nino surging rapidly & La Nina on the wane rapidly & this transition is resulting in some interesting re-arranging of the pattern this weekend. It was 55 today at Marianna, Florida, but 53 at the Purdue Airport. San Diego was 46 &at Augusta, GA. Aiken, SC was just 46.
Originally the thought was brutal cold surges end of January to early February, then all-out spring-like weather in late February to early March.
The Arctic surges have so far been two here (albeit brief) & four for the central & eastern U.S. Right now, the cold is in the Pacific Northwest, across California & with the cold upper low in the Southeast.
For the rest of the country it is MILD with temperature above normal. It is also quite dry. The dry air this afternoon was very impressive with dew points to single digits with 50-55. Indy area & southward, dew points dropped to near & even below 0 (relative humidity there to less than 10%).
This is classic +EPO.
I still think March & early April will be colder than normal with surges of unseasonably cold weather with above normal snowfall.
For now, it is spring surges & a couple brief potent cold surges. Key word is brief.
More prolonged cold, snowier weather should occur in March, it still appears. Late February cold is choppy & more warm than cold.
I'd get ready for wintry weather in March just like mid to late March 1996 & late March 1990.
There is also resemblance of this pattern to 1952, 1956, 2006 & 2018. All had spring WARMTH February & long period with a lack of big winter weather here. It all changed in the proceeding March-early April.
___________________________________
In the mean time, it is a Monday of decreasing clouds with mild 52-55 for highs & west-northwest wind 10-20 mph.
30-35 tomorrow night will give way to 52-56 Tuesday with skies clouding up, a few to some showers arriving late & rapidly-strengthening south-southeast winds to 15-25 mph with gusts 33-40 mph.
Some showers Tuesday night at 48-53 will be followed by skies becoming mostly sunny Wednesday. Rainfall totals of 0.01-0.40" are expected with highest totals in our northwestern counties.
Winds on Wednesday may gust up to 45 mph from the southwest with highs 63-66.
I am forecasting 65 at Greater Lafayette. The record high is 68 set in 1921 & 1976.
Showers & storms are expected Wednesday night-Thursday AM. Some rain may linger into PM at times then end as some snow.
0.25-0.75" rainfall is possible.
Some severe weather risk may arise (MARGINAL to SLIGHT) with best potential in our far eastern areas.
This is looking like a SLIGHT to ENHANCED severe outbreak from Ohio to Alabama. A pocket of MODERATE in the Deep South may arise.
After only 59-63 Wednesday night-Thursday AM, temperatures fall rapidly Thursday to 20s by late afternoon.
Winds may gust +45 mph at times from the northwest.
Lows of 13-17 are possible Thursday night with winds gusting +40 mph at times.
Friday looks COLD with some sun, but clouds & a few lake effect flurries in the northeast counties. 20s should do it for highs.
So, watch the surge of bitterly cold air, but then watch how QUICKLY it goes away!
We then go back to Spring & it hangs on.
We then get a round of rain/storms (severe?) & then get a BRIEF shot of cold (not as bad as the first round with highs in the 30s). However, yet again, we warm right back up to SPRING!
This is February 27. Look at our above normal temperatures, but also observe what is transpiring in western Canada at that time.
Stratospheric Warming Event (SSWE) underway will translate to that........brutal cold upstream.
That is our supply for March.
Watch for some severe weather risk until the cold trend really settles in here.
This will tend to be an on-going them in March. Will it be 20 degrees below normal all days after March 7? No.
It will trend colder to much colder than normal (+20 degrees below at times) though in surges. Snow & ice will be a risk.
March-April analogs (most similar to 2023):
Temperatures overall (below normal):
1952, 1956, 1990, 1996, 2006, 2018:
Precipitation overall (normal):