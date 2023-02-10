 Skip to main content
February 10, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  Updated
It is an interesting weather pattern this weekend!

We are bathed in relatively mild, very dry Pacific air with sunshine & the big cold locked up well north of the area.

However, pieces of that upper jet with the cold air has pinched off & is a pool of very cold air aloft.  This very cold air aloft is & will continue to translate to the surface as it pivots through the Southeast.

Fed by strong subtropical jet bringing plenty of deep tropical moisture means a winter storm with heavy snowfall for the higher hills of the Piedmont & Appalachians from Georgia, Tennessee & North & South Carolina to Virginia.  Some snow may fall in the higher peaks of the Ozarks in south-central Arkansas.  Although snow flakes may make it to the ground in Mississippi & Alabama to central Georgia, little to no accumulation will occur.

It will be one of the very few times in a winter that central Georgia will be colder than it will be here during Sunday.

The weekend looks good.  Both days feature a lot of sun & even though the mornings will be cold & frosty, the afternoons look good!

Not much wind & all of that sunshine will make 40-45 Saturday & 47-53 Sunday feel good!

Monday will have increasing clouds, but it looks mild with 48-53 & southwest wind. 

