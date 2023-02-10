February 10, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update-Chunks of Spring Amidst Cold Outbreaks with Spring Winning Out for a Time, Then Winter Dominating Once Again with Snow, Ice & Below to Well-Below Temperatures.....

Analog data still shows toss-up between 1990 & 1996 for the next couple of months. In the mean time frame 1990 is favored with more mild weather than cold weather.
I favor 1996 more down the road, bringing surges of unseasonably cold air with snow & ice risk down the road. Both 1990 & 1996 had unseasonable cold last into early April after some unseasonable warmth in latter February to early March (though 1990 had the peak of the warmth mid to late March).
Things are getting interesting as we are going from La Nina to El Nino in extremely rapid fashion, so we have all kinds of chaos & elements of both mixing in.
Latest analysis show we could be in full traditional El Nino by June or July, which is very impressive given how long & how potent this traditional La Nina has been.
Let the games & forecast challenges continue! This is what makes this job fun!
____________________________________________
It is an interesting weather pattern this weekend!
We are bathed in relatively mild, very dry Pacific air with sunshine & the big cold locked up well north of the area.
However, pieces of that upper jet with the cold air has pinched off & is a pool of very cold air aloft. This very cold air aloft is & will continue to translate to the surface as it pivots through the Southeast.
Fed by strong subtropical jet bringing plenty of deep tropical moisture means a winter storm with heavy snowfall for the higher hills of the Piedmont & Appalachians from Georgia, Tennessee & North & South Carolina to Virginia (elevations at or above 1400-1900' are looking at snowfall accumulation). Some snow may fall in the higher peaks of the Ozarks in south-central Arkansas. Although snow flakes may make it to the ground in Mississippi & Alabama to central Georgia, little to no accumulation will occur.
It will be one of the very few times in a winter that central Georgia will be colder than it will be here during Sunday.
I am forecasting 51 at Greater Lafayette Sunday, but the high in Tallahassee, Florida will likely only reach 55.
The weekend looks good. Both days feature a lot of sun & even though the mornings will be cold & frosty, the afternoons look good!
Not much wind & all of that sunshine will make 40-45 Saturday & 47-53 Sunday feel good!
Monday will have increasing clouds, but it looks mild with 48-53 & southwest wind.
Rain is likely Tuesday PM to Tuesday night, but Wednesday is windy & spring-like with highs 60-65.
After 40s Tuesday, warming to the 50s Tuesday night-Wednesday AM, we then see that 60-65 (with sun).
Wednesday night looks warm with temperatures 58-62 with strong south-southwest winds.
Rain & then squall line of storms is expected Wednesday night-Thursday AM. Rain will then change to snow Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will tank from 58-64 in the morning to 28-32 by late afternoon.
West to northwest winds may gust 40-55 mph Thursday afternoon-evening.
Potential is there for a big outbreak of severe weather with tornadoes from western Kentucky to the Deep South with ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK parameters. MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK may reach as far north as our area. However, as we have seen time & time again, it will be based on instability just ahead of the line of storm that will determine any severe risk here.
Friday looks cold & windy with some snow showers & teens to 20s, followed by single digits to teens Friday night.
Next weekend looks dry & much warmer with 50s by Sunday.
Monday looks windy & warm with 57-62.
Another big outbreak of severe weather is possible in the South to Lower Ohio Valley near February 21-22. We may see MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK here. This is very similar to 1996 weather at the exact same time, though much of this forecast looks a lot like 1990.
We may see 64-69 Tuesday, February 22 with south winds gusting to 45 mph.
Beyond that, it is a bit hard to pinpoint the timing of the spring warmth hanging on. How long do the impressive spring bursts hang on? I have gone with up to BEFORE March 5 after late February.
Could the cold March surges with snow & ice get here before then & cut that spring weather short? Possible.
Could we see big spring warmth with 70 in late February, then Arctic air teaser, then one final big Spring surge followed by the March cold? Possible.
I will stick with wording of spring-like pattern late February to POSSIBLY early March & then go into winter mode into March with snow & ice risk with below to well-below normal temperatures.
Like 1990 & 1996, will keep overall below normal temperature trend to early April.
I will then bring sudden Summer-like surge in here by April 15 with 80s (like 1990 & 1996).