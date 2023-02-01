February 1, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update-Sharply Colder Friday with Cold Teases Sunday Night....But Warmer with Rain to Start Next Week (Then Dig Into the 1990 & 1996'ish Trends to April)

Wetter conditions in January have resulted in alleviation of the long-term drought & Abnormally Dry conditions here.
Warmer air ahead of intense Arctic front (that will impact the Northeast the most) will turn the ice to rain Thursday in the Upper South & Southern Plains.
Arctic front skims by us Thursday night (with northwest gusts 30-40 mph & wind chills -14 to -4) followed by very cold Friday. However, it will warm back up Saturday ahead of another Arctic front.
This front will mainly impact the Northeast. It may bring brief colder air in here Sunday night with lows 22-26 northeast to southwest.
First cold wave is intense in the Northeast with winds gusting to 40 mph (wind chills to -60 northern New England to southeastern Quebec):
We warm to as high as 48-55 Tuesday ahead of storm systems that will bring some rain Tuesday night & then rain for part of Wednesday.
Temperatures will then fall.
Timing & location of merging of Plains & southern system will determine where band of heavier snow falls a week from this weekend with highs in the 30s.
Snow will be possible as much colder air impacts the area (even Arctic air).....even right through Valentine's Day.
Late February shows well-above normal temperatures & spring-like weather at times.
This both matches 1990 & 1996, two great analog years.
It is also a wet pattern for here & all over the Midwest, Ohio Valley & Southeast. This signals (with abnormal cold & strong upper trough in the West) very storm period for the South to Ohio Valley with severe weather events to even outbreaks.
It also signals very snowy weather for the Rockies & Sierra, adding more & more deep snow pack for water resources in the Summer & Fall.
The cold starts heading south after March 5, signaling a tendency for a lot of winter surges in March. Snow & ice events will continue to be possible.
That is more like 1996 than 1990. 1996 saw the same thing, but 1990 saw major warmth in March until late, late in the month & into early April. Clammy, cold conditions continued up to around April 11.
In 1996, the real warmth arrived with a HIGH RISK outbreak in mid-April 1996.
You can see how the pattern is good for late-season wintry precipitation after early March.
We will continue to monitor.