Feast your eyes on this: Details about a popular event

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — We're less than a month away from one of the area's biggest events.
The first weekend in October is your chance to step back in time for the annual Feast of the Hunter's Moon.
It's held every year in early fall on the banks of the Wabash River at Fort Ouiatenon.
The Feast re-enacts what the fall gathering between the French and Native Americans was like during the 1700s.
The event features authentic food from the past, military drills, native dances and fashion shows.
There's also several hands-on activities like tomahawk throwing, bead bracelet making, costume try-ons, and more.
This year's Feast falls on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.