Feast of the Hunters' Moon tickets on sale

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Fall is just a few months away, which means it's time to get excited for one of the biggest annual events in the Greater Lafayette area.
And you can purchase tickets online ahead of time.
The 56th annual Feast of the Hunters' Moon takes place on Oct. 7-8.
The festival offers activities such as feasting, dancing, music, and military re-enactments that took place during the 1700s at Fort Ouiatenon.
This event also serves as the Tippecanoe County Historical Association's biggest fundraiser of the year.
More than 40 recreated foods by non-profit organizations go toward several community projects.
The hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.